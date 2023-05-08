SWEETWATER COUNTY — Some high school teams completed regular season action this weekend and others have one week left before they begin looking forward to the playoffs.
Lady Tigers
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers went 0-2 on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The team lost to No. 5 Natrona County High School on Friday, 4-0, and fell to No. 4 Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday by a final score of 5-1.
Rock Springs finished the regular season with a 5-9 record and went 5-7 in the Class 4A Western Conference. The Lady Tigers are the fifth seed going into the 4A West Regional Tournament, which takes place in Rock Springs May 11-13. They are scheduled to play No. 4 Jackson at noon on Thursday, May 11, at Rock Springs Junior High School.
Tigers
The Rock Springs Tigers went 1-1 this weekend, picking up a 1-0 victory over Natrona County on Friday and then suffering a 3-0 defeat to No. 1 Kelly Walsh on Saturdaty. The Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-5-1 record and went 7-5 in conference play.
The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in this upcoming weekend’s regional tournament. They are scheduled to face No. 6 Natrona County at Rock Springs High School at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
Lady Wolves
The Green River Lady Wolves won their only game of the weekend against Pinedale High School on Friday, 6-1. The victory gave the Lady Wolves their fifth win of the season, giving them a 5-5 record on the season.
The Lady Wolves will play hosting No. 1 Cody High School at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, before facing No. 4 Powell on the road on Friday.
Only the top four teams from each conference will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for May 18-20 in Sweetwater County
Wolves
The No. 4 Green River Wolves also won their only game of the weekend over Pinedale on Friday, 3-0. The Wolves finished the season with a 9-1 record. The No. 4 Wolves will play hosting No. 3 Cody High School at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, before facing No. 2 Powell on the road on Friday at 6 p.m.
Only the top four teams from each conference will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for May 18-20 in Sweetwater County
