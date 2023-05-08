Soccer

The Rock Springs Tigers went 1-1 this weekend, picking up a 1-0 victory over Natrona County on Friday and then suffering a 3-0 defeat to No. 1 Kelly Walsh on Saturdaty. The Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-5-1 record and went 7-5 in conference play.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Some high school teams completed regular season action this weekend and others have one week left before they begin looking forward to the playoffs.

Lady Tigers

