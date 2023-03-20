SWEETWATER COUNTY – While winter weather is still making its presence throughout the state of Wyoming, high school soccer teams kicked off their spring seasons over the weekend.
Rock Springs High School was one of the many teams to compete in exhibitions, like the East vs. West Soccer Tournament in Gillette.
While the Tigers managed to escape the tournament with a 1-0-1 record, the Lady Tigers fell to a record of 0-2.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers entered the season ranked No. 4 in the state, respectively. The preseason poll was conducted by WyoPreps.com.
On Friday, March 17, the Tigers faced No. 5-ranked Thunder Basin High School. RSHS took the Bolts into overtime, which ended in a 1-1 tie. The Lady Tigers also faced Thunder Basin, who entered the season ranked No. 1 in the state, but lost the matchup, 3-0.
On Saturday, March 18, the teams returned to action.
Both teams from Rock Springs played against Campbell County.
The Tigers came away with a 3-0 victory, while the Lady Tigers suffered a close defeat, 3-2.
Although it’s early in the season, the Tigers currently sit at No. 4 in the Class 4A West Conference standings, totaling four points over the weekend. The Lady Tigers, who are expected to see better results throughout the season, are seventh in the Class 4A West Conference, totaling zero points in the first weekend of action.
For Class 4A teams, teams will receive three points for a win, one point for a tie and one point for an overtime loss.