ROCK SPRINGS – Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate running for Congress in the state of Wyoming, held a meet-and-greet event at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar to get to know people in the community and to discuss her platform.
Hageman, a native of Wyoming, received her bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Wyoming. She then practiced law for a few years in Michigan.
“I came back to Wyoming in 1997 and I have been doing a lot of water and natural resource work since that time,” Hageman said. “I actually was hired by the state of Wyoming to handle to Wyoming v. Nebraska lawsuit.
“In the year 2000, I opened my own law firm and I did almost exclusively water and natural resource work. I represented a lot of the irrigation districts.”
Hageman has also worked with different livestock organizations during her career.
“I’ve had a pretty broad spectrum of work but mostly focused on water and natural resources, as well as dealing with energy policy issues,” Hageman said. “It’s always been important to me to address the issues that the people of Wyoming face.”
Hageman currently works for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit law firm in Washington, D.C.
“We file suits primarily on federal overreach. We challenge unlawful administrative actions,” Hageman said. “One of the reasons I did it is because I really wanted to elevate and start handling cases that we could get up to the United States Supreme Court.
“We handle cases from all over the United States. One of the cases I’ve handled is pushing back against the United States Department of Agriculture when they issued a guidance document mandating that all of our livestock producers use radio frequency identification ear tags and register their ranches with the federal government.”
Hageman said that they were able to withdraw the regulation.
“We have most recently been filing lawsuits against the vaccine mandates around the United States,” Hageman said. “And the reason why I did that is because I wanted to be able to address those kinds of things.
“I feel very strongly about freedom and liberty. I feel very strongly about our constitutional foundation. I believe strongly about the separation of powers.”
Hageman discussed her thoughts on how the federal government handled the shutdowns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the last year and a half, it’s been very obvious to me that we have a dysfunctional Congress. For many years I have talked about how it’s the local government, legislators and governors that are on the frontline of defense in terms of protecting us from that federal overreach.
“If we don’t fix what’s going on in Congress, we won’t be able to fix what’s going on in our states.”
Hageman also said, “One of the things that I was terribly disappointed in is the fact that I didn’t think that the government should have been shutting down our businesses. I didn’t think that our government should be deciding what was and what was not an essential business.”
In 2018, Hageman ran for governor of Wyoming.
“That didn’t work out but I learned a lot through that process,” Hageman said. “It was wonderful to travel around the state at that time and learn about the issues Wyoming is facing.
“There are obviously differing issues in 2021 compared to what they were in 2018, but some of them are still the same.”
Hageman talked about her choice to tackle issues like federal government overreach.
“A couple of years ago, I made the decision that I really wanted to stay in the public policy arena; focusing primarily on federal government overreach but not exclusively in that area.
“One of the things that I’ve learned is that the federal government has a very heavy hand and they especially do in a state like Wyoming.”
An additional platform issue of Hageman’s includes the fight for federal land management reform.
“When I look at the current administration and some of the policies and some of the things that they are doing, it’s going to be especially destructive to a state like Wyoming,” said Hageman.
Hageman discusses this topic further on her website.
“Our ancestors settled this land and created our communities through grit and hard work, only to suffer the consequences of bad public land policies adopted and enforced by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.
“The United States Forest Service has been mismanaging our forest lands for years, resulting in catastrophic fires, horrific Insect outbreaks, the fouling of our watersheds, and devastating losses to our local communities. It is long past time that we held the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management accountable for their actions.”
Hageman said that 48% of the state’s surface and 62% of the minerals are owned by the federal government.
She also said that the people of Wyoming should be concerned about the “Biden land grab” that’s called the 30x30 plan.
“In the alleged claim of trying to control global warming or climate change, the federal government wants to control 30% of our land and water by 2030 and 50% by 2050.”
Hageman also said, “The legislative branch is there for a reason. It is the branch that is closest to the people. They are the ones that should be making the laws, not elected bureaucrats in the executive branch or through executive orders.”
During the gathering, Hageman went around and spoke with those who attended.
Rock Springs residents Lu and Tom Alcorn attended the meet-and-great and agreed that they were in favor of Hageman.
“I think she did a tremendous job of answering questions and letting us know what her platform was in respect to what she can do for Wyoming,” said Lu.
Tom said, “I think we need to change legislators and I think she would be a much better choice.”
Additional information about Hageman’s campaign can be found on her website, www.hagemanforwyoming.com.