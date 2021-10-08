ROCK SPRINGS -- The Halloween Cruise-Thru & Haunted Garden is back again this year.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is hosting the event from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the main entrance of the hospital at 1200 College Drive.
Vehicles will only be admitted to the event via the hospital’s main entrance off College Drive.
In an effort to keep traffic moving as smoothly and efficiently as possible, those in attendance don’t need to make left-hand turns near the hospital to get to and from the event. Here’s how it will work:
· Vehicles are asked to enter the hospital campus via the main entrance off College Drive. It will help maintain traffic flow if vehicles travel south (from Gateway Boulevard or Stagecoach Drive) onto College Drive to make a right-hand turn to enter the event.
· Do not enter off Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrances. Barricades will be set up to prevent admittance from those locations. To ensure that the emergency room and ambulance entrances are accessible at all times, those in attendance are being asked to avoid Skyline Drive during that time.
· Vehicles will circle the “haunted” Dr. Pryich Healing Garden at the front of the hospital.
· Cars will come to a temporary stop under the awning at the main entrance, which continues to be closed to the public. Hospital staff will hand out goodie bags to children in the vehicles. At no time should anyone leave their vehicle.
· Traffic will flow back out by circling the garden, departing at the main entrance and traveling south (a right-hand turn) down College Drive toward Dewar Drive.
“Sweetwater County continues to face surges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said event coordinator Robin Fife. “Bringing back the Halloween Cruise-Thru & Haunted Garden will allow us to host a safe event. Volunteers will help direct traffic. Masks will be worn and hand sanitizer will be used. The public is urged to wear masks to protect hospital staff, as well.”