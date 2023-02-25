GREEN RIVER – Expedition Academy sophomore Jon Thompson has been able to accomplish something no one else in the state of Wyoming has. Thompson is the first student in the state to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential.
Through a lot of hard work, Thompson was able to push through and get it done.
“I did it by completing the semester project and turning in the micro credential paperwork,” he said.
Thompson said that this area of studies has recently piqued his interest.
“I started becoming interested in it during the first quarter of school because that’s when I started taking my first computer science class,” he said. “It took me the whole quarter to finish the project; that’s nine weeks. I was working on it just about every day.”
Sharon Seaton teaches computer science at Expedition Academy.
“The Student Micro Credential Program is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education. It’s an opportunity for students to be engaged in a project that when finished, will give that student certain skills in one of five areas or what we call ‘stacks,’” Seaton said.
Thompson completed his project in hardware and software.
“Jon did a project last quarter that when doing the project and filling out the paperwork, allowed him to gain some skills that he could put on a resume. In doing that, an employer can know that he has these skills in that area of computer science,” she said.
Seaton added that currently, it is still a pilot program. Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is the first district in the state to do the pilot program.
“Expedition Academy is the first high school and Jon is the first student to earn one of the credentials,” she said. “Jon will be able to put that on a resume when he applies for jobs. Hopefully, that will get him the job that he will be looking for.”
Thompson said that through the process of achieving the credential, he was able to find a passion for computer science.
“It really interests me and I’m really good at it,” he said.
Thompson also said that he has an interest in math.
“Jon was one of those students who just really got into doing the project. He really got into learning the skills and being able to finish the project,” Seaton said. “There weren’t a lot of students that had tenacity and perseverance; the projects aren’t easy.
“They are meant to be that way. When we issue that credential, we want to make sure, as a teacher, as a district and as a state, we’re saying to that employer that the student is competent in these skills. It’s a pretty rigorous program.”
Aside from the hardware and software portion of the stacks, students can also earn credentials in robotics, networking, cybersecurity and algorithms and programming.
“There are various areas that students can earn those credentials based on their interests or what unit we have them right now in class,” she said. “In class, we have Computer Science 1, Computer Science 2 and Computer Science 3.”
Seaton said that each of those classes has at least two areas where a student can earn a micro credential.
“At the end of a unit, they can do the project. If they take that one step further to do the additional work in order to earn that credential, then that’s what they choose to do,” Seaton said.
In addition to working at Expedition Academy in the afternoons, Seaton also works at Green River High School in the mornings. She said that currently, there are 33 students in the computer science classes between the two schools.
“Our Computer Science 3 students are doing a stack on data analysis using a programming logic board,” she said. “We have Computer Science 1 students who are doing credentials in algorithms and programming; they’re building robots to meet a challenge.
“The Computer Science 2 students are working on ones in cybersecurity.”
For students interested in earning one of the micro credentials, Thompson provided this piece of advice.
“Do your work and do it well so you don’t have to go back and redo it if you don’t get the points that you need,” he said.
Overall, Thompson said that going through the process of completing the project in order to earn the credential has taught him a lot.
“If you put a lot of work into something, it comes out better than it was before,” he said.