Expedition Academy sophomore Jon Thompson is the first student in the state to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – Expedition Academy sophomore Jon Thompson has been able to accomplish something no one else in the state of Wyoming has. Thompson is the first student in the state to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential.

Through a lot of hard work, Thompson was able to push through and get it done.

