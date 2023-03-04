...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, including along
Interstate 80. Blowing snow could lead to rapidly reduced
visibility and slick roads. Visibility in heavier snow could be
a quarter mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Pictured above is a Wyoming NPEA rider.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
A Pony Express saddle and mochila: Mail and the rider’s time card were carried in four pockets - two to a side - called cantinas. Openings cut in the leather fit over the saddle horn and cantle. When a rider changed horses, he simply lifted the mochila off, placed it on the saddle of a fresh horse and continued on immediately. Each mochila carried up to 20 pounds of mail.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Pictured above is "The Coming and Going of the Pony Express," by Frederic Remington.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Pictured is last year’s NPEA envelope and cancellation stamp.
Buffalo Bill Center of the West photo
Pictured above is the Pony Express route across Wyoming, from the 1960 Centennial Re-Ride.
Image courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Pictured above is the NPEA Commemorative Letter/Personal Letter form, which explains procedures and pricing.
Image courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
In January, longtime NPEA supporter Howard Schultz of Green River, left, received a special patch commemorating his 40 years of service to the organization.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Application forms for a special letter to be carried along this year’s National Pony Express Association (NPEA) Pony Express Re-Ride are now available in Green River at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the U.S. Post Office and the chamber of commerce & visitors’ center.
The Pony Express was a unique old west express mail service between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. Relays of lone riders carried mail in special saddle covers called mochilas, traveling both ways from St. Joseph, Missouri, through Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Nevada, to Sacramento, California and back.
Mail carried from Missouri to California (or the reverse) by stagecoach took a good 24 days to arrive, and was often delayed even longer, sometimes for months. The Pony Express averaged the same trip in only 10 days. Nearly 200 relay stations were established along the roughly 2,000-mile route, about 10 miles apart through country that was often wild and dangerous.
The Pony Express was not a financial success and operated for only 18 months, from April 3, 1860 to October 26, 1861. Its demise was finalized with the completion of the first transcontinental telegraph line in late October of 1861. During its brief life, the Pony Express carried about 35,000 pieces of mail.
The National Pony Express Association (NPEA) is a “non-profit, all volunteer organization founded in 1977 to “re-establish, identify and re-ride the ‘Pony Express National Historic Trail.’ National Headquarters is located in Pollock Pines, California. An Annual Board of Directors Meeting is held in September in a city along the trail.” The NPEA operates “ in partnership with the National Park Service and the Oregon-California Trails Association.”
Letters “will be carried on horseback by over 700 riders along the original 1,966 mile Pony Express Trail in just 10 days. Pony Express Commemorative Letters highlight historical events, sites, and people of the Pony Express. Each envelope is hand-stamped with a special US Post Office cancellation. They are the Official Souvenir of the Annual Pony Express Re-Ride... The picture is what last year's envelope and cancellation stamp looked like. This year's will include a California historical station.”
The first re-ride of the Pony Express was held in 1923. Beginning in 1980, the National Pony Express Association has held a re-ride every year, except in 2020. This year’s ride is scheduled to begin in Sacramento on June 7, with arrival in St. Joseph on June 17. The deadline for submitting application forms is May 1 for “personal letters” and May 17 for “commemorative letters.” (See the accompanying photo of the NPEA application form for details and pricing.)