SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Primary Election in Sweetwater County is set to be on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The “City of Rock Springs Government” Facebook page recently shared a graphic outlining what voters can expect at the polls and what they need to bring with them.
Upon arriving at the voter’s polling location, they will be asked to provide basic information such as name and address in order to ensure the poll worker can find their record.
Additionally, voters will need to provide a poll worker with one of the acceptable forms of identification.
Any of the following forms of identification will be accepted:
Wyoming drivers license or ID card
Tribal ID card
U.S. passport
U.S. military card
Drivers license or ID card from another state
University of Wyoming student ID
Wyoming community college student ID
Wyoming public school student ID
Valid Medicare insurance card
Valid Medicaid insurance card
If a voter does not have their ID with them, they can leave to retrieve the ID and then return to vote or vote a provisional ballot.
A provisional ballot allows a voter to vote “right then and there.” However, the voter will need to bring the acceptable identification with them to the county clerk’s office by the end of the next business day in order for the vote to count.
Voters who vote by absentee ballot are not required to provide any additional form of identification.