Youngsters of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 had the chance to interact and exercise with Western Wyoming Community College athletes on Tuesday. The kids enjoyed shooting hoops, playing a little volleyball, jumping rope and much, much more.
ROCK SPRINGS — Staying active and being healthy is essential to living a healthy and fulfilling life.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, youngsters enrolled into Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools had the chance to exercise and interact with several student-athletes at Western Wyoming Community College.
Over 80 students participated in the annual Health Moves Minds event, which took place in Rushmore Gymnasium at the local college.
Health Moves Minds is a program from Shape America, which is the national organization for physical education, recreation and dance.
Shape America has paired with the state’s physical education organization called Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance. Both of these organizations help train and support P.E. teachers.
“They help our whole country be active. They give away gift certificates to kids; they do a lot of stuff just to make our nation a kinder, more active and holistic place. That’s what the beneficiaries were for this event,” said Eric Urlacher, the physical education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary.
“The most important goal for this event was to get kids active in our schools, as well as through this event.”
Urlacher said having the event at the college was a great community connection tool because the kids had the chance to interact with local athletes and coaches, which can encourage kids to stay active beyond grade school and high school.
“We had the Western Wyoming Community College athletes. This time, we had volleyball and basketball players. I think that’s a really cool community connection. These kids can see that movement doesn’t have to end when they get past grade school or even high school. They can see that it can move on even into college, whether you’re a college athlete or not,” Urlacher said.
“Seeing people who are in the college age range being active serves as a role model to them to be lifelong movers. It also supports our community college. We want to say thank you to them for hosting the event. It may make people more aware that we have an awesome college here with various varsity sports that we can come support as a community.”