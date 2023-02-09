kids

Youngsters of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 had the chance to interact and exercise with Western Wyoming Community College athletes on Tuesday. The kids enjoyed shooting hoops, playing a little volleyball, jumping rope and much, much more. For more photos, see PAGE A8.

ROCK SPRINGS — Staying active and being healthy is essential to living a healthy and fulfilling life.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, youngsters enrolled into Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools had the chance to exercise and interact with several student-athletes at Western Wyoming Community College.

