equity one

Rock Springs patrons view the traveling exhibit "Health Equity Today and Tomorrow" from Casper's ART 321 at the Community Fine Arts Center. The artist reception took place on Wednesday, July 20. The exhibit is open to the public until August 24. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- "Our pride is not for sale." "Don't just look at me. See me."

These are some of the words that pop out of a traveling exhibit from Casper’s ART 321.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus