ROCK SPRINGS -- "Our pride is not for sale." "Don't just look at me. See me."
These are some of the words that pop out of a traveling exhibit from Casper’s ART 321.
"Health Equity Today and Tomorrow," is now open for viewing at Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs.
According to Tyler Cessor, executive director of ART 321 in Casper, the display is their effort to "bring in queer artists and artists of color and their experience with health."
"Tranny in the Bathroom," is printed on wood by Gwyn Uttmark. This piece, Cessor explained, shows the stress the individual experienced as a trans person navigating what is an inconsequential task for most folks such as using the restroom. The person in the painting was anticipating harassment and violence as she tried to practice dental hygiene.
"If anything, we've seen a rise in the hate and expression of desire that they shouldn't be here," said Cessor.
The acrylic piece, "We've Made A Martyr, But I See No Miracles" by Damian Judy, the artist explains that everybody treats him like a martyr but his death has not done much to forward queer treatment in Wyoming.
"This piece is really powerful," Cessor pointed out. "It gives you a "knee-jerk" reaction.
"There are federal laws that took place after Shephard was murdered but there are no hate crime laws in Wyoming."
Gwendolyn Quitberg, CFAC assistant, said, "The whole purpose of this exhibit is to learn."
She added, "It's educational. We don't know what these people are going through. This exhibit shows it all."
Local artist Amber Marie Hunt was in attendance to explain her pieces.
The first piece, she described, is about how the individual is labeled by people or organizations with money.
"They think she is the wrong gender or the wrong person to qualify for the important things like getting into the college of her choice," said Hunt. "In the second piece, it shows how this person has blossomed and that there is an understanding.
"I think it's beautiful to see where we've come from in so many ways."
The display has been featured at the Wyoming Equality building in Cheyenne, the University of Wyoming’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, The Middle Fork in Lander and the Teton County Library.
Locals and visitors can see "Health Equity Today and Tomorrow" until August 24th at CFAC.
“Being able to voice their thoughts via the visual arts provides a safe place for those individuals who might not feel supported in our communities,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. “The arts are for everyone and is needed by everyone. It supports emotional and mental health, which in turn leads to better physical health.
“We share in the school tours that art can have many purposes and inspiration comes from many sources. Being able to give these artists a venue on such an important subject is helping all of us to learn and understand social concerns in Wyoming.”