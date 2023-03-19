ROCK SPRINGS – According to documents retrieved from Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial District in Sweetwater County, former Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo has been ordered to appear before the judge of the Circuit Court in Uinta County (Evanston) on April 25 – April 28 for a bench trial.
Tucker Ruby, Johnson County attorney, has been appointed special prosecutor.
Daniel Erramouspe, Sweetwater County prosecuting attorney, explained why the bench trial is taking place in Uinta County.
“The local circuit judges claimed a conflict and so it was assigned to the Uinta County Circuit Judge, Judge (Michael) Greer,” said Erramouspe. “Since it is a bench trial, it is taking place in Uinta.”
He added, “If it was a jury trial, then it would have to take place here as the jury would have to be comprised of Sweetwater County residents.”
Based on the amended information documents from the 3rd Judicial District Court of Sweetwater County, Kaumo is facing five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest.
Each count could cost the former city leader $5,000 each.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which began in August 2022.
Kaumo is being accused of taking advantage of his mayoral status to win an engineering deal for his own company, JFC Engineers, on the Bitter Creek construction project.
According to the 2007 master plan for the Reclamation and Development of the Bitter Creek Drainage through downtown Rock Springs, Wyoming, the project’s goal is to reconstruct the creek channel to contain flood events so that properties now shown in the flood plain can be removed from the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and the restrictions attached.
The plan will also set a framework for transforming the long-neglected eyesore into a green corridor that links neighborhoods with each other and downtown, and provides a pleasant and inviting pathway system accented with gathering places, seating places and plazas. The creek corridor will be cleaned, planted with native riparian and upland vegetation and over time will establish Bitter Creek as a community asset and positive reflection on the community.
The project was funded through $3.8 million in federal grant money provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Abandoned Mine Land division (AML).
According to John Grossnickle, Sweetwater County sheriff, it was not the agency’s idea to launch an investigation.
“We suspected there are some things, I guess, that came out during the city council meetings or something to that effect, but it was actually Mayor Kaumo who contacted us,” said Grossnickle. “He’s the one who requested that there should be an investigation.”
Grossnickle said that he “has no idea” what compelled Kaumo to contact him.
“Other than the fact that he said that he had done nothing wrong, he just wanted the investigation,” Grossnickle said. “From there, we asked the Division of Criminal Investigation to do the investigation.”
Grossnickle hopes that citizens will “let the justice system do its work,” which is “why we live in this great nation.”
“Since I’ve been in office, we’ve done several investigations of local government and I’ve always said ‘Those in government should have a higher standard and if there’s something malfeasance there, then there needs to be an investigation.'
“Again, let the criminal justice system do what it’s supposed to.”
Based on information from the Praecipe for Criminal Subpoena documents in the State vs. Kaumo file, 15 individuals have been ordered to appear at the scheduled hearing and testify on behalf of the State of Wyoming in the case
Individuals who have been subpoenaed, according to the documents, are William Whitfield from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Dan Allison from the Division of Criminal Investigations, city clerk of Rock Springs, Mathew McBurnett, Director of Public Works Paul Kauchich, councilman Robert Zotti, former councilman Ryan Greene, JFC engineers Dan Kennedy and John Eddins, JFC employee Randy Hanson, Rock Springs city attorney Richard Beckwith, Owner of Western Engineers and Geologists Brandt Lyman, Vice-president of William H. Smith and Associates Shawn Arnoldi, engineer for city of Rock Springs Ryan Schmidt, former councilman Tim Savage and councilwoman Jeannielynn Demas.
Demas believes she and Savage have been subpoenaed because the two were on the Bitter Creek project committee. As she recalls, William H. Smith & Associates won first in the bid, JFC got second place and Western Engineers and Geologists got third. Each company was identified as numbers when the committee casted their votes.
“Personally, when we were doing this, I didn’t see anything dishonest going on,” said Demas. “Tim and I were told what to do.”
When Demas was subpoenaed, she said that she was “shocked” to see her name on it.
“I have mixed emotions,” said Demas. “I wish I knew what they’re going to ask me and I don’t know how I can help, but I’m going to take the stand and I’m just going to be honest.”
Demas added that she hopes this doesn’t impact her city council position.
“I hope people will realize I’m an honest person doing my job,” she expressed.
Savage was also surprised to have been subpoenaed.
He said, “It was just out of the blue.”
“I don’t know what they think I can bring to the table,” said Savage. “He had inside information on a bid and to me, if you’re a public servant, you’re a public servant but you also need to make a living.
“However,” Savage continued to say. “If you’re a mayor or a public servant, your bid should be 10% better or 10% cheaper or it shouldn’t be considered.”
Savage expressed that “a leader needs to be held at a higher standard.”
“Whether or not he’s convicted, whether or not they can prove that it was legal or illegal, in my mind, he’s crossed the line,” Savage pointed out. “He damaged confidence that people have in their government. It’s really tragic.”
On the other hand, Savage mentioned that Kaumo “does a good job running his company.”
“In most ways, he was a good mayor, but he had a blind spot or something. I don’t know what happens to people,” Savage shared. “Luckily, for me, I’ve never had a conflict of interest, so who knows what I would have done?”
Savage said, “It really put a damper on the rest of my term. It was definitely a major part of why I didn’t want to run again.
“I’m not saying he’s worse than anyone else, but he had more access than anyone else. I’ve never had a conflict of interest so I haven’t had to make those ethical choices.”
Rocket Miner has not received a comment from Kaumo after reaching out to him. Zotti declined to comment at this time.