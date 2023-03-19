Tim

Former Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo is scheduled to appear for a four-day hearing in Evanston, beginning on April 25. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – According to documents retrieved from Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial District in Sweetwater County, former Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo has been ordered to appear before the judge of the Circuit Court in Uinta County (Evanston) on April 25 – April 28 for a bench trial.

Tucker Ruby, Johnson County attorney, has been appointed special prosecutor.

