GREEN RIVER – Three-time wrestling state champion Tommy Dalton is joining the 2023 NJCAA National Champion Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs in the fall.
The Green River senior and member of the 2023 WHSAA 3A State Champion team signed his national letter of intent on Thursday, May 4, and Dalton said that Western Wyoming was really his only choice.
“A lot of things went into this decision. I got a lot of JuCo offers from all over the country, and so why not go to the best one that’s 12 miles away from home?” he said. “I can still see my family. It’s all around the best option. There was really no other option. That was my No. 1 choice.”
“I’m just looking forward to that college wrestling experience. It’s so much harder in every way than high school wrestling is. There’s more of a team aspect. You’re living close together, you’re doing school together and then you’re practicing every day.”
Mustang head coach Art Castillo, who is also a graduate of GRHS, is excited to have Dalton on his championship-caliber roster.
“We were fortunate to watch Tommy his entire high school career. We’ve been a big fan of Tommy’s. I think he’s a great kid. We pride ourselves on attracting the best kids in Wyoming. Fortunately for us, we had one right here in Sweetwater County. Tommy fits in perfect with us and we’re really excited to have him,” Castillo said.
“Tommy’s a winner, but above that, he’s just a great young man. We’re really excited to get him here. He’s always happy and smiling. He knows a lot of the guys on the team already, so he’s going to hit the ground running for sure. Like I said, he’s a local kid from Green River and we’re really excited about that.”
Castillo noted that he expects Dalton to come in and compete for a starting position because “he has all of the talent and ability to do that.” Dalton doesn’t take the confidence others have in him lightly. He uses it as fuel to continue to better himself, on the mat and in life.
“If anybody believes in me, it’s nothing but motivation. Especially coming from him. He’s such a good coach and such a great guy. I got a lot of friends on that team and they tell me how much he can build you up. It doesn’t matter where you’re at in wrestling, he’ll make you a better wrestler. Doesn’t matter how good you were, you’re going to get better. He’s just going to make you the best wrestler you can be and that’s what I’m most looking forward to,” he said.
Dalton brings plenty of championship experience to the Western team. His fondest memory of competing at Green River is, of course, winning the state title this past season. It was the dedication of the team to be better every day that he is most proud of.
“That state title we won this year is just awesome because we worked so hard for those four years I was here. I tried to be the best leader I could be. I was a three-time team captain, but one captain doesn’t control a team. It’s a big team aspect. All of the coaches really formed this into a really great team the past four years. Nothing dramatically changed, but it was the little things that made us a state-title team,” Dalton said.
“We had a goal to win state, but we also had a goal to win the day. Win the day, then we started winning regionals and then won state. We just had a great season and people should remember that. It’s a big deal, especially after my freshman year when we got stripped. That hurt a lot, but we knew were going to come back strong. It took us a couple of years, but we got it done.”
After winning the state championship, Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski praised Dalton for his leadership and what he meant to the program.
“Tommy Dalton, our leader. He just exudes confidence. I sound like a broken record, but he just makes everyone better. He just does a nice job. I’m going to miss that kid. He has meant so much to this program. He’s just a great person,” Wisniewski said back on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dalton and Wisniewski developed a bond over the years.
“He’s been like one of my best friends the past four years,” Dalton said. “He’s a great role model. He always kept me and the team where we should be and making sure we all have the same goal in mind. Get better, become the best wrestler you can and be a good person.”
Dalton plans to excel in the classroom in college just like as he has done in high school and just wants to become a better person and wrestler during his time at Western.
“I want to keep a 3.5 GPA, or 4.0. We’ll see how that goes. I know it’s a challenge, but I’m ready for it,” he said.
“Goal wise, everybody wants to be a national champion and that’s a dream goal, but I just want to be the best wrestler I can be. No one knows their deadline. The more work you put in, the more you’re going to get out of it.
“I’m going to work as hard as I can and be the best wrestler I can. If I get awards and achievements out of it, then that’s just bonus. If I can become a better wrestler and a better person out of it, I’ll be happy.”