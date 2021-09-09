...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Thursday, September 9.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over the western U.S. will continue
to spread into western and central Wyoming tonight and Thursday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...Strong
Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic
outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and possible new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms will develop during
the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
could occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
The American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs is seeking the community’s assistance in raising money for a columbarium for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Pictured is a sketch of what the columbarium is intended to look like.
ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs is seeking the community’s assistance in raising money for a columbarium for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
According to Tim “Bubble Head” Hemphill, a Navy Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, Post 24 is seeking a dedication day for the columbarium on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
The American Legion has raised about $15,000 so far, but needs around $28,000 for the purchase and construction of the columbarium.
Hemphill, who also serves as the first vice commander of Post 24, said they will start progressing with the project even though all of the funding is not all there.
The columbarium will sit on eight burial locations at the cemetery, which are already owned by the American Legion.
The columbarium will serve as the final resting place for 192 veterans after cremation.
Several events and businesses have raised and donated money to help the American Legion’s efforts in getting a columbarium.
The mud races that took place over the summer in Farson raised around $600. First Bank and Rock Springs National Bank have donated as well.
Virginia Struck, auxiliary membership chair, created a Crown Royal quilt that will be raffled off and has already gained interest of about $600 to help the cause.
If anyone would like to donate to American Legion Post 24’s columbarium fundraising efforts, make checks out to American Legion Post 24 and drop them off at the American Legion, 551 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.