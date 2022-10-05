United Way of Southwest Wyoming Helping Hands Day team replaced skirting and painted a fence for a senior citizen in threat of eviction. Pictured from left to right are Gaylen George, Darcie Mickelson-Punches, Ralph Ginestar, John Grossnickle, Patty Grossnickle, Ryne Grossnickle, JoAnna Robinson and Scott Robinson.
J.R. Simplot Company employees volunteered for United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Helping Hands Day. They made safety improvements and painted an emergency exit staircase at Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County.
ExxonMobil Helping Hands Day volunteers completed several painting projects for a Rock Springs senior citizen. Helping Hands Day is a United Way of Southwest Wyoming program that matches volunteers with projects for nonprofits and senior citizens.
Volunteers from Jim Bridger Power Plant and Utility Workers Union of America Local 127 completed projects for YWCA of Sweetwater County as part of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Helping Hands Day. The team rolled up their sleeves to do yardwork, playground repair and building maintenance.
A United Way of Southwest Wyoming Helping Hands Day project was assisted by Deputy Dwaine Shafe and crew from the Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s annual Helping Hands Day, 65 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and completed projects for Sweetwater County nonprofits and senior citizens during August and September.
Together, nine teams, volunteered 361 service hours for their community. The YWCA of Sweetwater County and Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County hosted teams, while the others completed projects at the homes of senior citizens. The total value of volunteer time and supplies is $15,328.44 for these projects.
Having volunteers complete projects for nonprofits allows them to use less of their funding for maintenance and repairs and more for direct services. For senior citizens, many cannot afford to have needed projects done and cannot physically do the projects themselves.
One of those senior citizens was Sally Myers. After receiving a notice to fix or vacate her home for failing to maintain her home within lease rules, she reached out to United Way.
“I was worried I was going to be evicted," said Myers. "At 82 years old, I live alone, I am on a fixed income and have health issues. I am not able to paint and fix the skirting on my trailer myself,” said Myers, “I am so grateful to United Way and its volunteers for helping me with this burden. They don’t know how much it means.”
With the help of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming Board of Directors and a work crew from the Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program, Myers is now in compliance and able to stay in her home. The teams scraped and painted her fence and deck and replaced and painted the skirting.
“This was one of the larger projects that we’ve taken on, but we knew we just had to figure it out," said Kelly Frink, executive director United Way of Southwest Wyoming. "I don’t want to scare anyone off of volunteering, not all projects are this big. Projects range in size and skill level. Volunteers choose projects that are a good match for their team. I personally wouldn’t be able to replace the skirting but I knew I had board members who were more than capable of taking on that task and happy to help out.”
United Way secures sponsorships to help with the cost of supplies. This year’s sponsors are: MPLX, J.R. Simplot Company, ExxonMobil, Bayer, Jim Bridger Power Plant, City of Rock Springs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and RSNB Bank.
Volunteers included teams from: ExxonMobil, Jim Bridger Power Plant and Utility Workers Union of America Local 127, and J.R. Simplot Company. Other volunteers were: Attitude of Gratitude, Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program, Nickle/ Tolman Family, and Gary Pritchard.
United Way of Southwest Wyoming United Way of Southwest Wyoming has served Sweetwater County for 44 years. With the support of volunteers, community partners and donors, United Way of Southwest Wyoming invests donated dollars into our local community. These dollars fund education, health and basic needs programs at local nonprofits, creating a circle of support for people in need. In addition, they manage the Community Diaper Bank and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Southwest Wyoming. Please visit swunitedway.org for more information.