SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s annual Helping Hands Day, 65 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and completed projects for Sweetwater County nonprofits and senior citizens during August and September.

Together, nine teams, volunteered 361 service hours for their community. The YWCA of Sweetwater County and Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County hosted teams, while the others completed projects at the homes of senior citizens. The total value of volunteer time and supplies is $15,328.44 for these projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus