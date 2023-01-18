baggie

Since the 1980s, plastic bags have been a part of the shopping experience among customers worldwide, but a Green River resident wants the city to ban them to protect the environment. 

GREEN RIVER – A Sweetwater County resident is urging the Green River city council to ban all plastic bags.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday. Jan. 17, longtime Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl gave a presentation on the impact plastic bags have on the environment.

