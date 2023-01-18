GREEN RIVER – A Sweetwater County resident is urging the Green River city council to ban all plastic bags.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday. Jan. 17, longtime Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl gave a presentation on the impact plastic bags have on the environment.
“Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of growth in Green River, some good and some not so good,” said Seyersdahl. “I know this might not go very well with most people, but I’d like to put a ban on plastic and replace it with paper, just as Jackson Hole has done.”
In an email sent to Seyersdahl, Mary Mittler, a paralegal for the town of Jackson, shared details of their municipal code regarding the ban on plastic bags in their community.
According to the municipal code, Chapter 8.36, for the town of Jackson Hole, no grocer or large retailer within town limits shall provide a single-use disposable bag to a customer at the point of sale. This took effect on April 15, 2019.
The code also states that as of Nov. 1, 2019, no retailer or retail store shall provide a single-use disposable plastic bag to a customer at point of sale and that businesses can provide paper bags (for a fee) or reusable bags (for a fee).
Mittler also noted that the Chamber of Commerce of Jackson Hole purchased “heaps of canvas bags and distributed them throughout the town for free, which helped mitigate some concern over the cost of purchasing reusable bags.”
According to Seyersdahl, through research, she learned that in 1933, polyethylene, which is the most commonly used plastic, was created by accident at a chemical plant in England. By 1965, a Swedish company patented the polyethylene shopping bag. Plastic bags took over 80% of the bag market in Europe by 1979. By the end of the 1980s, grocery stores discovered that it was cheaper to purchase plastic bags than paper bags.
“We all know that our environment is suffering from this pollution,” she expressed. “As citizens of Green River, I believe we can ban plastic from our town. If Jackson Hole can do it, so can we. If Moab can do it, so can we. If L.A. can do it, so can we. If Toronto, Canada, which has a million people in it, can do it, so can we.”
Seyersdahl added, “It does cost a lot of money and people are so used to using plastic bags, but it is a pollution problem that we have to address.
“It starts here in our community. From what I understand, by the year 2024, the U.S. plans to ban plastic bags. But why should we wait until the government tells us that we need to do that?”
She noted that plastic is a problem for the oceans.
“We have a river here and where does that lead to? The ocean.”
Seyersdahl said, “It’s a problem. You can buy $50 worth of groceries and leave with 15 or 20 bags. Only 50% of those bags get recycled.”
She added, “It really starts with us. We really need to ban plastic in Green River. This is my start. If I can get it going in Green River, my next step is Sweetwater County, but it starts here. After Sweetwater County, I’ll go through the state.”
Seyersdahl pointed out that she is not an activist or an environmentalist.
“I’m just a concerned citizen for our county. With your help, can we make this happen?” she asked the council. “From what I understand, Jackson Hole did not ask citizens whether they wanted to do this. It was up to the council, which really surprised me. If I have to get signatures, I’m willing to stand in front of Smith’s to do that.”
Mayor Rust pointed out it is important to have a discussion with the community rather than immediately opposing something by council.
“I think that would be acceptable,” he said. “We will get back with you on this.”
Seyersdahl told Rocket Miner that the issue has been on her mind a lot, especially when she goes to the grocery store.
“People think about climate change and it may be something we can’t control, but we can help our environment,” she said. "I'm retired so I have a lot of time to fight for this. I hope it happens."
The next Green River council meeting takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at city chambers, 50 E. 2nd N. St. In Green River.