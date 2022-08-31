Members of the P.E.O Chapter L in Rock Springs portrayed The Seven Sisters during a presentation as they celebrated Founders' Day with other Wyoming chapters on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the First Congregational Church. From left to are Dorothy Cook, Lori Grube, Charlese Howe, Sue Kearns (narrator), Teresa Anderson, Brenda Gray, Margaret Kinder and Susan Magnuson.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Chapter L of the Wyoming P.E.O. Sisterhood welcomed members of Chapters L, AE, AY, BC, and BE to the annual observance of Founders’ Day on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the First Congregational Church.
Founders Day is celebrated each year by members in the United States and Canada. A highlight of this year’s observance was the attendance of State President, Sharon Johnson of Chapter BE in Pinedale.
Members went back into time by portraying the seven sisters who founded P.E.O., a philanthropic, educational organization founded on January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan University.
The seven young women wanted to start a ‘society of our own.’
Each of them pretended to write letters to loved ones, sharing their experiences with the society they created in Mount Pleasant, Iowa in 1869.
P.E.O. Chapter L member Sue Kearns was the narrator.
The following members of the P.E.O Chapter L played the seven sisters during their presentation:
Alice Bird Babb was portrayed by Margaret Kinder
Franc Roads Elliot was portrayed by Susan Magnuson
Mary Allen Stafford was portrayed by Dorothy Cook
Alice Virginia Coffin was portrayed by Brenda Gray
Susie Pearson Penfield was portrayed by Teresa Anderson
Hattie Briggs Bousquet was portrayed by Charlese Howe
Ella Stewart was portrayed by Lori Grube
“It is impossible to know them fully but, in truth, it is by their proof that we know them through P.E.O. and today, our hats go off to the founding sisters of P.E.O.,” said Kearns after the presentation.
Johnson pointed out that this year’s theme is “Sisterly love inspires.”
According to Johnson, the legacy of P.E.O. has been built on love, faith, purity, justice and truth – their five virtues.
“It’s not just about education, it’s about the relationships among sisters,” said Johnson.
As of April 2022, the organization has provided more than $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans to help women pursue their educational goals.
In September 2021, Chapter L celebrated its 100th anniversary. Sweetwater County Chapters, L, AE, BC in Rock Springs and AY in Green River, have over 150 members.
Women interested in pursuing educational goals are urged to visit the P.E.O. website peointernational.org