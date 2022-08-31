Seven sisters

Members of the P.E.O Chapter L in Rock Springs portrayed The Seven Sisters during a presentation as they celebrated Founders' Day with other Wyoming chapters on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the First Congregational Church. From left to are Dorothy Cook, Lori Grube, Charlese Howe, Sue Kearns (narrator), Teresa Anderson, Brenda Gray, Margaret Kinder and Susan Magnuson. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Chapter L of the Wyoming P.E.O. Sisterhood welcomed members of Chapters L, AE, AY, BC, and BE to the annual observance of Founders’ Day on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the First Congregational Church.

Founders Day is celebrated each year by members in the United States and Canada. A highlight of this year’s observance was the attendance of State President, Sharon Johnson of Chapter BE in Pinedale.

