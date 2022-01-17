GREEN RIVER -- Green River resident Cathy Hemker has submitted an application to serve a three-year term on the Green River Tree Board. She has worked in the past to spearhead the "Greener Granger Project" while living in Granger. Her application will be reviewed during Tuesday's city council meeting.
A third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning from B-1 (General Business) to R-2 (Single Family Residential) will be considered for approval. The petitioners, Anthony Bryce and Ashley Castillon, are requesting an amendment to the Official Zoning Map for a parcel located at 645 W. Flaming Gorge Way from B-1 (General Business) to R-2 (Single Family Residential). The petitioners are requesting this change in order to construct a single-family residential home. The second reading was approved during the Jan. 4th city council meeting.
The ratification of four agreements for opiate settlement and releases will be discussed during the meeting as well.
The City has been involved in an opiate class action lawsuit in conjunction with the State of Wyoming to receive funds from drugmakers who marketed these drugs in a misleading way, downplaying the risks and exaggerating the benefits. The State and the City have reached an agreed upon settlement. Given the short window and turn around in the case the city administrator signed the documents to allow the City to continue the settlement process.
A motion to approve the 2022 HIDTA sub-contract award from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will be discussed.
For more than 20 years, the Green River Police Department has received grant funding through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as part of the federal HIDTA program.
In recent years, this funding pays the salary and majority of fringe benefits for one task force officer assigned to the DCI Southwest Drug Enforcement Team. Personnel changes at the Sheriff’s Office during the past year have resulted in an additional open grant-funded position on the task force. DCI leadership has offered this additional position and the funding that accompanies it to the Green River Police Department. The Police Department has been allocated $171,505.52 for the two positions for calendar year 2022.
The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17th in City Hall council chambers, 50 East 2nd North.