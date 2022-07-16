ROCK SPRINGS – The Fallen Soldier Memorial Torch Motorcycle riders stopped in Rock Springs on their way to Washington D.C. from Eugene, Oregon. They honored local fallen hero Pvt. Joshua Thompson, son of David and April Thompson, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The Thompson family is a Gold Star family.
The motor home, driven by Warren Williamson, executive director for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, pulled the Memorial Flame with the motorcycle procession behind it. The Memorial Flame represents every branch of the United States military and those who have served in every military conflict.
A moment of silence took place in front of the housing authority building on C Street after their arrival.
Through a loud speaker, those in attendance heard “Amazing Grace” and the riders saluted the family.
Thompson’s name is among the 68 names in a graphic on the side of the motorhome.
Williamson said that they are honoring the 68 fallen soldiers as they travel through 18 states.
In the last 13 years, they have honored about 1,100 fallen service members.
Denise Rockwood, a Gold Star mother, lit the flame in Eugene before their journey, Williamson explained. Rockwood lost her son Chris Sawyer in 2019.
“It was our promise to Denise that as we travel, we would guard, honor and protect the Memorial Flame because it represents the spirit and the life and the sacrifice of every one of our service members.”
“We make the same promise to April and her family as we make our way to Washington D.C. Joshua will be with us and we will escort the flame in his memory and protect him as we do with all of our fallen service members.”
Arizona resident Roy Conrad is one of the riders. He is a Gold Star father who lost his son Alex in Somalia in 2018. Alex is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Section 60.
They plan to escort the Memorial Flame into Arlington National Cemetery on August 7. During the closing ceremony, they will extinguish the flame in memory of the 68 and also in memory of the 400,000 who were laid to rest in Arlington including all of the fallen soldiers.
“We will also have the high honor to lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier at 4:15 that afternoon and that will officially bring our ride to an end,” he said.
Thompson was honored for the first time in 2018. Once they honor a family, they will visit them again four or five years later.
“This is a follow-up visit. We are here to let this family know that we have not forgotten them.”
Thompson was a United States Army veteran of the Iraq War. He died by suicide on August 13, 2013.
Thompson’s family sought shade under a tree, where a painting of Thompson stood along with a remembrance plaque the family received from the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers organization in 2018.
“We’re blessed here in Sweetwater County with the outpouring of support,” said David. “This must not be just about Josh but everyone. Every veteran, every first responder, everyone who has been through a traumatic experience or PTSD or depression – this is not just about those who wear the uniform. It’s about all of us.”
He added, “I’d like to say to anyone who is having troubles...the world is a better place with you here.
“Be kind.”
“Find the person you love and care about and give them a big hug like it’s your last day every day. Every day you leave loved ones, to go to work or wherever, tell them you love them,” he cried.
Through her tears, April said, “We are blessed to know that my son is not forgotten.
“Words can’t describe how much this means to me.”
Williamson expressed that the riders are honored to be on the mission of honoring those who served our country.
“It’s nice to know that after nine years, that not only is he still remembered but we’re still hard at work in combatting the stigma of veteran’s suicide,” said Danielle Rushing, Thompson’s sister. “If we don’t talk about it, it stays taboo. We need to be better at taking care of our service men when they get home.”
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo welcomed the riders to Sweetwater County during the evening’s banquet, which was hosted by Eagles Aerie No. 151.
“It’s important to recognize those who fought for our freedom,” said Kaumo. “I’m grateful and I honor Josh for what he did. Everything these riders do is really special and it’s for a good cause. We want to see this carry on.”
He added, “We are one nation under God. We need to stick together and support those who have fought and are still fighting for our freedom.
“Our greatest asset is the men and women in uniform.”
Williamson said that he and the riders “feel privileged to do this work.”
“I call it ‘work’ because sometimes it is but really, it’s a mission of love, respect and support.”
Williamson gifted the Thompsons a family portrait with the American flag in the background.
The Thompson family, guests, friends and Eagles Aerie No. 151 board of trustees gathered outside.
As the Memorial Flame continued to glow just a few inches away from them, Thompson’s parents and his sister took turns signing the American flag that has been signed by all Gold Star families honored this year.
The flag will be displayed in Arlington National Cemetery at the end of the ride.
There will be an official bell ringing ceremony in Arlington for each of the 68 fallen service members honored during the riders’ trip.
Honoring Thompson, his family rang the Memorial Bell for his life, service and sacrifice.
“It’s extremely overwhelming to see and feel the support we have from the community and have felt for almost nine years,” Rushing expressed. “Sometimes, I feel like I don’t have the right to mourn or grieve since I didn’t lose a child. I lost a brother.”
Rushing said that she eventually realized that her grief and loss is just as important as her parents’ loss.
“Ringing the bell felt like I was being given the right to be a grieving sister.”
She added, “I think the tribute riders did a wonderful job of making me feel included.”
Her brother Micheil was not able to attend the ceremony.
“My brother Micheil and I are dealing with the loss of a sibling, as we grow up and move forward in our lives, without one third of us here to do it together,” she shared.
“Being able to be part of the tribute as a whole felt like my grief and pain were being validated. I just wish that Micheil had been able to be in town and take part in it too.”
From all over America, the Fallen Soldier Memorial Torch Motorcycle Riders gather every year for this 28-day journey.
On their leather vests are patches of the branches they served in.
“We wear them proudly because they tell stories of who we are as individuals, what we do and the kind of help we give to our communities,” Williamson shared. “All that matters and we take great pride in our patches.”
Williamson presented the 13th annual Fallen Soldier Memorial Torch Ride patch with Thompson’s name on it to the family.
“Josh will continue to be with us as we continue to do this work.”