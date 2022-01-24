...Snow likely later tonight through Tuesday morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind
gusts as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...The Lander Foothills and eastern slopes of the Wind
River Range.
* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday morning. This heaviest snow and
lowest visibility is expected between 3 am and 8 am Tuesday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered
roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
Green River High School sophomore Ella Stanton drives the basket against Evanston for the layup.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – In the seventh week of the high school basketball season, teams from around the state began conference play and teams in Sweetwater County didn’t disappoint as a number of them came away with victories.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Green River High School Wolves needed overtime to come back and defeat the Evanston Red Devils at home, 51-49. The Wolves rallied from down five in the fourth quarter and win it in an extra period.
That same night, the Lady Wolves pulled away late to defeat Evanston, 48-41.
On Friday, Jan. 21, Rock Springs High School played host to Riverton High School. The Lady Tigers were on their game, handling the Lady Wolverines throughout four quarters to take a 33-point victory, 54-21.
The Tigers were in a competitive game against the Wolverines on Friday. Riverton senior Tanner Johnson led the Wolverines to a 56-47 victory with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.
At the Class 1A level, the Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns came out with a narrow victory over Encampment High School, 35-33. However, the Lady Pronghorns couldn’t squeeze out the victory, losing to Encampment by 13 points, 48-35
On Saturday, Jan. 22, all of the teams were back in action.
The Green River Lady Wolves improved to 2-0 in conference play by dominating Jackson Hole High School, 60-32. Senior Megan Counts led the way for the Lady Wolves with 21 points while shooting nearly 54% from the field. She also finished with nine steals and six rebounds.
The Lady Tigers played against Cody High School, which is currently ranked as the second-best team in the state. Rock Springs lost to Cody, 54-36.
The Lady Pronghorns had a better outing on Saturday against Saratoga High School, but Farson-Eden came up short, losing 49-40.
On the boys’ side, there was some excitement. The Green River Wolves improved to 2-0 in conference play in dramatic fashion as senior forward Dylan Taylor knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to push Green River over Jackson, 51-48.
The Tigers lost to Cody, 59-46.
The Pronghorns came up just short against Saratoga, which was ranked as the third-best team in the state at the Class 1A level. The Pronghorns lost, 43-39.