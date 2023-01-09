SWEETWATER COUNTY – The first full weekend of the new year has passed, which means that high school basketball is back in full motion.
Teams from Rock Springs High School, Green River High School and Farson-Eden competed over the weekend, including some tournament action.
RSHS and GRHS competed at the annual James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne and Laramie. The men’s team from Rock Springs and women’s team from Green River managed to pull out a victory over the weekend, while the rest of the teams went winless.
The Tigers lost to Cheyenne East, 74-51, on Thursday, Jan. 5, and lost to Natrona County, 51-48, on Friday before defeating Bear Creek, Colorado, on Saturday, 62-51. The Wolves lost on Thursday to Laramie, 75-66, then a close one to Cheyenne South on Friday, 71-69, and lost their final game on Saturday to Sheridan, 68-49.
The Lady Wolves lost to Laramie on Thursday, 50-43, before defeating Cheyenne South, 62-48, on Friday. GRHS ultimately lost its final game of the tournament, however, losing to Sheridan, 62-42. The Lady Tigers lost to Cheyenne East on Thursday, 55-30, lost to Natrona County on Friday, 53-46, and then lost to Cheyenne Central, 45-37.
The two women’s teams are currently second in their respective conferences. The Lady Wolves are 2-7 in the 4A Southwest Conference, while the Lady Tigers are also 2-7 in the 4A Northwest Conference.
In 1A hoops, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns and Lady Pronghorns competed in the Fossil County Classic in Kemmerer on Friday and Saturday.
The Pronghorns went 0-2 over the weekend, losing to Kemmerer on Friday, 43-38, and then to the Star Valley sophomore team on Saturday, 69-26. The Lady Pronghorns also went winless, losing to Kemmerer, 40-20, on Friday and then Big Piney, 39-19, on Saturday.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Lady Wolves at Thunder Basin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
Wolves at Thunder Basin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
Lady Tigers at Laramie on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m.
Tigers at Laramie on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Lady Pronghorns vs. Cokeville on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Pronghorns vs. Cokeville on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m.