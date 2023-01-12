Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Tigers are 5-6 so far this season after defeating the hosting Evanston Red Devils, 58-39, on Tuesday. In the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media Boys Basketball Poll, the Tigers find themselves on the outside the Top 5 looking in. The squad one vote for the Class 4A No. 5 slot.

