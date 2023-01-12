The Rock Springs High School Tigers are 5-6 so far this season after defeating the hosting Evanston Red Devils, 58-39, on Tuesday. In the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media Boys Basketball Poll, the Tigers find themselves on the outside the Top 5 looking in. The squad one vote for the Class 4A No. 5 slot.
The top four teams in this week’s rankings are the same as the week before. Cheyenne East (8-2) occupies the top spot Cheyenne Central (8-2) sits in the second spot, while Thunder Basin (4-5) and Star Valley (6-3) fill out the third and fourth spots in the rankings.
Making its first appearance in the Top 5 rankings is Riverton. The Wolverines are 8-2 so far this season and replaces Jackson as the fifth team in the rankings this week.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Jackson (5-2), Laramie (Laramie), Natrona County (5-5) and Sheridan (6-3).
Class 3ADouglas (10-1) is the best team in Class 3A, according to this week’s poll. Lander (4-2) sits at No 2, Worland (4-3) is ranked No. 3, Powell (3-2) is No. 4 and Buffalo (4-4) is ranked No. 5.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Lyman (5-4), Pinedale (6-4) and Lovell (3-4).
Class 2ATongue River (7-1) made the biggest jump in the entire state, going from No. 3 to No. 1 among Class 2A schools. Pine Bluffs (10-2) is ranked No. 2 in this week’s rankings, while Big Horn (9-1) is ranked No. 3, Greybull (6-2) at No. 4 and Wind River (3-5) at No. 5.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Shoshoni (5-1), Kemmerer (6-4), Wyoming Indian (5-5), Wright (7-4), St. Stephens (2-5), Rocky Mountain (5-4) and Burns (4-8).
Class 1AUndefeated Saratoga (8-0) remains as the top team in Class 1A. The team received 12 votes for the No. 1 spot in the rankings for 204 points. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Saratoga defeated H.E.M. by 30 points, 61-31.
Burlington (8-2) is ranked No. 2, Southeast (9-1) is ranked No. 3, Cokeville (5-3) is ranked at No. 4 and Little Snake River (4-4) is ranked No. 5 in the latest poll.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Upton (5-2), Dubois (3-5) and Kaycee (1-5).