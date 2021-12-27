...Light Snow with Snow Squalls Possible This Afternoon and
Evening...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow showers, with occasional bursts of heavy snow,
gusty winds, and reduced visibility. Snow accumulations will
generally be less than one inch.
* WHERE...Upper Green River Basin and Sweetwater County, including
along the I 80 corridor.
* WHEN...Through late Monday Evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel is particularly dangerous during a
snow squall. Very rapid decreases in visibility are possible.
Snow and blowing snow will likely occur.
Impacts from an extreme blow over risk, as well continuous drifting snow, can occur. WYDOT encourages travelers to use caution, delay travel or consider an alternate route.
Southwestern Wyoming will continue to see heavy snowfall over the course of the next few days, which will continue to blow east, impacting I-80 through the week.
I-80, from the Utah border to nearly Laramie, is expected to be at high impact conditions from Tuesday morning through Thursday.
According to WYDOT’s forecast, which is valid through Wednesday, Dec. 29, from Green River through Evanston is expected to have moderate to heavy snow Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The snow will continue to impact drivers on I-80 as it will travel east through Rawlins on Tuesday into Laramie by Wednesday morning.
Slick roads and poor visibility from black ice and more blowing snow is expected, especially through high elevation areas.
From Laramie to Cheyenne, road impact conditions are at a medium level. However, due to the high wind event, strong blowing snow is expected through this stretch on Thursday.
From Cheyenne to the Nebraska, it is at a low impact level.
WYDOT reminds travelers that when there’s ice and snow, take it slow.