SWEETWATER COUNTY – During a visit to Sweetwater County, Wyoming Humanities executive director Shawn Reese sat down with the Rocket Miner to discuss the impact that the organization has had on the state.

“We are the first and oldest state humanities council,” he said. “Now, every state and territory have one. We are called an affiliate for the National Endowment for Humanities. We receive some federal funding, and we receive a little state funding. We also do our own private fundraising.”

