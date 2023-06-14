SWEETWATER COUNTY – During a visit to Sweetwater County, Wyoming Humanities executive director Shawn Reese sat down with the Rocket Miner to discuss the impact that the organization has had on the state.
“We are the first and oldest state humanities council,” he said. “Now, every state and territory have one. We are called an affiliate for the National Endowment for Humanities. We receive some federal funding, and we receive a little state funding. We also do our own private fundraising.”
Reese said that Wyoming Humanities provides grants for projects that explore Wyoming’s identity and community and other things like that.
“Those projects can be public programs like libraries or museums. They can be documentaries or digital media projects,” he said.
Wyoming Humanities provided funding for a documentary called “Dear Sirs” by Burning Torch Productions.
“The documentary has a strong focus right here in Rock Springs,” Reese said. “It’s about the lost story of a World War II veteran. After he passed away, his grandson started exploring his grandfather’s time as a prisoner of war in Europe.
“He went to Europe; he and his partner rode their bikes and explored all the places that his grandfather had been.”
Additionally, Wyoming Humanities also funds preservation projects.
“We’re fortunate to be able to do a lot of work with the Eastern Shoshone community and the Northern Arapaho people. We’ve done a lot of language preservation projects, including Plains Indian sign language.
“We help celebrate their history and culture; we help to explain their tribal government and provide resources for teachers across the state to teach about Wind River and those two tribes.”
Reese said that they also do a lot in terms of civics and democracy.
“Ultimately, that’s what our mission is all about: strengthen Wyoming’s democracy by creating an environment of understanding, inspiration, wisdom and idea sharing.”
Wyoming Humanities has been around for a little over 50 years.
“Over the course of our history, we’ve worked with historians, anthropologists and theologians. Religious studies is one of the humanities,” Reese said.
He added that when choosing a project to take on, they have grant programs and a board of directors. The board selects the grant projects.
“In other cases, we work with the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress. For instance, with the Smithsonian, they have a wonderful program called Museum on Main Street,” he said. “We reach out to venues around the state to host these exhibits.
“Those venues put together their own programming and their own exhibits around the Smithsonian.”
Reese said that last year, they had a Smithsonian exhibit called “Crossroads.”
“It was at the museum in Green River. They put together a number of programs about the history of Sweetwater County,” he said.
Reese also said, "Wyoming has such a rich history. It’s interesting to me because having grown up in Wyoming, you’re taught Wyoming history in the fourth grade and at the University of Wyoming and community colleges,” he said. “What we’re coming to understand is that there are so many other stories that haven’t been told and other perspectives.
“For instance, Native American history hasn’t always been told or the Hispanic influence in Wyoming; also, the perspectives from women historians. Looking to find those different perspectives on history gives us a rounder understanding of what makes Wyoming special.”
More information can be found about the projects Wyoming Humanities takes by visiting www.thinkwy.org.
“It’s a great organization and it’s a privilege to be a part of it,” he said. “We have had some wonderful board members from Sweetwater County. Liisa Anselmi Dalton and Chad Banks are currently on our board.
“Our previous chairman of the board was Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft. Having that Sweetwater County perspective is really important for the rest of the state. We’re proud to have representation from Sweetwater County on our board.”