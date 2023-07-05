Kathleen Hill

California native Kathleen Hill has been selected as Volunteer of the Month for the month of June by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Kathleen Hill as their Volunteer of the Month for June.

Hill has spent the last few months working with the URA on a number of community events. During the month of June, she was at the office volunteering her time to help with organizing, social media, graphic design, communications, along with several other “on the ground” tasks during the actual events.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus