SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in our communities? Mark these events on your calendars.
As always, visit our website, rocketminer.com for updated information.
DECEMBER 1:
• Annual Angel Tree, Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, 10 a.m.
• The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue book discussion, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
• A Christmas with David Archuleta, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs
DECEMBER 2:
• Truman Elementary Fundraiser Day, 705 Uinta Drive, Green River, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Ladies Night Out Jewels and Blooms, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway Street, Rock Springs
DECEMBER 3:
• Mayor’s Tree Lighting, Clock Tower, Downtown Green River, 5:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 4:
• Craft Fair, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Santa Visits Downtown/Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, Downtown Rock Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Woman's Club of Rock Springs GFWC Holiday House, Holy Communion Episcopal Church of Rock Springs
• 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mayor's Tree Lighting, Intersection of Elk and Grant Streets, 5 p.m.
• 24th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade, Downtown Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 5:
• Chili Cook-Off, Joe’s Liquor and Bar, 516 Elk Street, Rock Springs
DECEMBER 9:
• Craft and Brews, Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway Street, 6 p.m.
DECEMBER 10:
• Bar J Wranglers in Concert - SOLD OUT, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs 7 p.m.
• Christmas Cruising, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
• Not So Silent Night Ugly Sweater Party, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
DECEMBER 11:
• Santa Visits Downtown/Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, Downtown Rock Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Joe's Nightmare Before Christmas Party, Joe's Liquor and Bar, 516 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
DECEMBER 12:
• Boost your Body’s Healing Powers Half Day Body Process Retreat MTVSS, 823 Uinta Drive, Green Rive, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 15:
• Ribbon Cutting for Cherry Creek Mortgage, 157 K Street, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
DECEMBER 17:
• Polar Express, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
DECEMBER 18:
• Dashin' Thru the Snow, Sweetwater Events Center, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
• Santa Visits Downtown/Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, Downtown Rock Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Polar Express, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
• Country Christmas with Wyoming Raised, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
DECEMBER 31:
• New Year's Eve Party at Joe's, Joe's Liquor and Bar, 516 Elk Street, Rock Springs 8 p.m.