GREEN RIVER – The Holiday Open House for the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas Exhibit was held on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The exhibit, which is held in the Community Room at the courthouse in Green River, featured display cases filled with various Christmas-themed items.
Some of the items included in the exhibit are vintage toys, sheet music and musical instruments.
There is even a vintage Santa costume on display.
In addition, there are photos on the wall depicting Christmas through the years across Sweetwater County.
Beginning at 3 p.m., county treasurer Joe Barbuto provided live music on the piano for those in attendance; along with carols sung by fellow county employees.
The piano that Barbuto played was a part of the exhibit. Dating back to 1928, it was donated to the community of Green River from the General Federation of Women’s Club and the Women’s Club of Green River.
Curator at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Amanda Benson said that they felt it was important to have the donated piano be one of the focal points within the exhibit.
“With the piano and everything else on display, we wanted to try to capture the spirit of Christmas,” Benson said. “Also, the Christmas decorations and the musical instruments aren’t usually something that we would put out so we are able to showcase them this year.”
There were several exciting activities for families to enjoy that attended such as games, crafts and live music.
One of the children’s crafts included at the open house was a “make one, take one” ornament station. Children had the opportunity to make an ornament to take home and one to be placed on a Christmas tree displayed in the exhibit.
The exhibit will continue to be open to the public through Dec. 30, from the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 – Dec. 27 for the holidays.