ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Holy Thursday Pilgrimage, an event put on during the Thursday before Good Friday, was held on Thursday, April 14.
Holy Thursday is also referred to as Maundy Thursday within some denominations.
The pilgrimage gives people the opportunity to make their way through downtown Rock Springs, with stops made to hear scripture readings at different locations.
It is a multi-denominational event, with pastors from different local churches that are invited to speak.
Some of the reverends, pastors and preachers that spoke during the event include Rev. Kelly Lucas, Pastor Gene Emerson, Rev. Levi Powers and Pastor Richard P. Carlson.
The pilgrimage began in front of the Broadway Theater with a scripture reading from Rev. Kelly Lucas of the First Congregational Church of Rock Springs. Rev. Lucas read scripture from the book of Esther. Lucas read Chapter 2, Verses 16 - 17.
Following the reading, she spoke about the significance of cultural gathering places; relating it back to the Broadway Theater.
“As we stand outside this theater which has entertained generations of Rock Springs residents, let us be mindful of the ideas that we entertain,” Lucas said. “Let us be mindful that this is the home of 56 nationalities.
“As Christians celebrate Holy Week, as the Jewish people celebrate Passover and as Muslims celebrate Ramadan, may we remember that we are all made in the image of one God. Let us go forward.”
Another stop during the pilgrimage was made at the American Legion where Pastor Gene Emerson of Restoration Ministries spoke. Pastor Emerson read Psalm 91:11.
“For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”
Emerson also read John 15:13.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Emerson concluded by reciting a poem he wrote himself.
The stop made in front of the Rock Springs Historical Museum was kicked off with a scripture reading from Rev. Levi Powers of the Mount of Olives Lutheran Church.
Rev. Powers read from Matthew Chapter 13.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church spoke during the pilgrimage stop in front of Rock Springs City Hall.
Pastor Carlson read from Matthew 26:20-25, 30-35.
Verses 20-25 state:
“When evening came, Jesus was reclining at the table with the Twelve. And while they were eating, he said, ‘Truly I tell you, one of you will betray me.’ They were very sad and began to say to him one after the other, ‘Surely you don’t mean me, Lord?’ Jesus replied, ‘The one who has dipped his hand into the bowl with me will betray me. The Son of Man will go just as it is written about him. But woe to that man who betrays the Son of Man! It would be better for him if he had not been born.’
“Then Judas, the one who would betray him, said, ‘Surely you don’t mean me, Rabbi?’ Jesus answered, ‘You have said so.’”
Verses 30-35 state:
“When they had sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives. Then Jesus told them, 'This very night you will all fall away on account of me, for it is written: ‘I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock will be scattered.’ But after I have risen, I will go ahead of you into Galilee.’ Peter replied, ‘Even if all fall away on account of you, I never will.’
“‘Truly I tell you,’ Jesus answered, ‘this very night, before the rooster crows, you will disown me three times.’ But Peter declared, ‘Even if I have to die with you, I will never disown you.’ And all the other disciples said the same.”