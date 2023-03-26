HT

The 6th annual Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage will take place at noon on April 6. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs will once again be turned into a pilgrimage site on this coming Holy Thursday, April 6. Occasionally called Maundy Thursday in some church denominations, Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and is three days before Easter, and it is commemorated by many different Christian groups as the day of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

The Holy Thursday Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in front of the Broadway Theatre, 618 Broadway, in downtown Rock Springs and is expected to last approximately one hour. During the ecumenical event, pastors from different area churches will process with pilgrimage participants from various denominations to different downtown sites, including the police station and Rock Springs City Hall, to provide a brief Scripture reading, a brief prayer, and a short reflection lasting a few minutes at each stop. Police will assist participants to safely cross streets, as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The final stop will be at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency headquarters at 603 South Main Street. Confirmed participants this year include Rev. Kelly Lucas (First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ), Lee Noel, seminarian-in-residence (Holy Spirit Catholic Community), Rev. Jim Chrisawn (United Methodist Church), Rev. Levi Powers (Mount of Olives Lutheran Church), Pastor Richard P. Carlson (Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church), Pastor Gene Emerson (Restoration Ministries), and Rev. Bernadine Craft (Holy Communion Episcopal).

