ROCK SPRINGS — As the holiday season approaches, the heart of Downtown Rock Springs beats stronger with a sense of community and giving. The Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA is excited to announce the launch of our "Home for the Holidays Raffle," a chance for everyone to come together and support our beloved community while also standing a chance to win big!
This year, the Urban Renewal Agency in Rock Springs is introducing a raffle, in partnership with Rushmore Furniture, that not only promises a fantastic prize but also contributes to the betterment of Downtown Rock Springs. All proceeds from the "Home for the Holidays Raffle" will be dedicated to funding community enhancement projects that will further enrich the charm and appeal of the Downtown area.
What's at Stake
The star of the raffle is a grand prize worth $5,000 in the form of a store credit at Rushmore Furniture. Imagine the joy of redecorating your home just in time for the holidays with a brand-new furniture suite! From cozy living room arrangements to stylish dining sets, Rushmore Furniture offers a wide array of choices to transform your living space into a haven of comfort and elegance.
How to Participate
Participating in the "Home for the Holidays Raffle" is not only a chance to win, but it's also a way to show your dedication to enhancing our community. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) in Downtown Rock Springs, and online ticket sales are also available on our official website [DowntownRS.com]. By purchasing a ticket, you're contributing directly to the projects that will shape the future of our beloved Downtown.
Important Dates
The raffle kicks off on September 7 and will run until October 31, 2023. Don't miss your chance to enter and support the heart of our community. The winner of the raffle will be announced on November 1, allowing them to embrace the holiday season with an extra dose of cheer.
Claiming Your Prize
The lucky winner of the "Home for the Holidays Raffle" will receive a $5,000 store credit for Rushmore Furniture (excluding appliances). They will have the unique opportunity to explore the store's offerings and select a furniture suite that resonates with their personal style. The shopping spree will take place from November 1, 2023, to November 15, 2023, giving the winner ample time to choose the perfect pieces to complement their home.
Let's unite this holiday season to uplift our community and make Downtown Rock Springs an even more vibrant and welcoming place. Purchase your raffle tickets today and be a part of the positive change that benefits us all.