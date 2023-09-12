Downtown Rock Springs
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS  — As the holiday season approaches, the heart of Downtown Rock Springs beats stronger with a sense of community and giving. The Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA is excited to announce the launch of our "Home for the Holidays Raffle," a chance for everyone to come together and support our beloved community while also standing a chance to win big!

This year, the Urban Renewal Agency in Rock Springs is introducing a raffle, in partnership with Rushmore Furniture, that not only promises a fantastic prize but also contributes to the betterment of Downtown Rock Springs. All proceeds from the "Home for the Holidays Raffle" will be dedicated to funding community enhancement projects that will further enrich the charm and appeal of the Downtown area.

