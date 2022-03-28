GREEN RIVER -- Quick reaction from the homeowner helped fire fighters extinguish a structure fire early Saturday morning in Green River.
Fire fighters were called out at 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, it was found that the fire was in the main living room. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said that the homeowners were able to extinguish the flames and most of the hot spots but not before their home was damaged including extensive smoke damage.
Robinson says all three residents were seen by Castle Rock Ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation. Robinson said that after ventilating the home, the fire department was able to determine the cause of the fire, which started from an electric bike’s rechargeable battery pack.
Robinson said that all though police, fire and EMS were on scene within minutes of the call, quick reactions of the residents were able to get themselves and the fire out quickly.
Robinson reports with the smoke damage that occurred, the home is salvageable and all the pets were found safe and unharmed.
He added that the homeowners stated that even though they did have working fire alarms in the home, it was the family dog that woke them up making them able to exit the home safely.
The Green River Fire Department would like to thank the Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance and the Sweetwater County Combine Communications for always having each other’s backs and making this a successful save.