ROCK SPRINGS -- Nurses at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be honored with The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, their family members or visitors. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Sweetwater Memorial to receive the DAISY Award and will be presented later this spring. The nomination deadline is April 30.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
The certificate reads:
“In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
“Our nurses strive every day to provide compassionate care for every life we touch, which is our mission at MHSC,” said chief nursing officer Ann Clevenger. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the expertise and value of the nursing profession. Receiving a nomination for a DAISY Award is a great honor for nurses. Please help us in recognizing the extraordinary care our nurses provide to our community.”
There are several ways to nominate someone:
- Scan the QR code with your smart phone camera to access the online nomination form. · Type in this web address: www.daisynomination.org/MHSC to access the online nomination form.