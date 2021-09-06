...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
were to start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of
gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – The public will have the opportunity to honor the memory of service members, first responders and civilians who perished during the terrorist attacks in our country on September 11, 2001.
A flag presentation will take place at 2 p.m., Sept. 11, during the ARTember event in Bunning Park.
“This is a solemn event,” said Leonard Merrill, Adjunct for the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. “We hope everyone in Bunning Park will be mindful and practice proper etiquette.”
The flag for this somber moment was donated by Wyoming Senator John Barrasso.
A tree will be planted at Bunning Park on Saturday the 11th as well, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Locals and visitors are invited to ARTember, Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. It will be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music, and children’s activities.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com