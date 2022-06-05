ROCK SPRINGS – A new performing arts group is preparing for their debut show in Rock Springs.
“A new day begins” with The Horizon Theater, according to founders Cory and Sarah Schaeperkoetter.
The Rock Springs couple said that they started The Horizon Theater because they wanted “to provide a place of expression, be free from judgment or anxieties and where anyone can grow and develop their talents.”
“We’re putting an emphasis on community,” said Cory. “We have a lot of availability. Even if you don’t want to act, there’s room for you here. We’ll teach you how to run lights and sound. We’ll teach you how to build sets.”
Cory mentioned that they plan to invite a vocal coach from Broadway to conduct audition workshops.
“She can teach the proper auditioning etiquette, what actors should look for and what they should avoid doing,” he explained. “She’s taught students at Western too.
“It will be a great experience.”
“We’re excited to show the community the hidden talent we have,” Sarah shared. “Everyone has a unique voice and style to bring to the show. Even if they don’t have experience, we’d like to encourage everyone to audition for our shows.”
“It’s all about giving people the chance to discover themselves.”
Cory said, “Opportunity awaits and is around the corner.
“There's an actor in everyone.”
Their debut show, “A Dreamer’s Showcase” is based on a collection of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
“All of us have a dream of some sort on the stage,” Cory said. “And we want to extend that dream out to the audience.
“Our emphasis is anyone can be a dreamer and that dreamer could be you.”
He added, “We chose songs that are very close to us and that’s why we call it ‘A Dreamer’s Showcase.’”
The first show Cory attended was “Phantom of the Opera.”
“I couldn’t sing and I couldn’t act, but I told myself that one day, I’m going to perform this vocally challenging song.”
The song he will be singing is “Music of the Night.”
“Just this past year, I got the vocal ability to do so. That’s part of my dream – being able to perform “Phantom of the Opera.”
Cory noted that the cast members are themselves throughout the production.
Auditions for their second show, “The Importance of Being Earnest” will take place in late June.
“We’d like to give back to the community because Rock Springs is a close-knit community,” Cory expressed. “We’ll even have shows for families to enjoy. Children will have the opportunity to act in some of the shows too.”
The Horizon Theater is planning to do “A Christmas Carol,” which requires a cast of all ages.
“We’re not only trying to bring dreams to life for just ourselves but for anyone else who follows that dream too,” Cory pointed out. “And it’s also for anyone who just wants to have fun. Whether it’s being an actor, usher, operating a spotlight or anything else, there will be a spot for everyone.”
The following is the cast in A Dreamer's Showcase:
Kenneth Starling
Ivy Kropf
Sophie Davis
Carly Cramer
Cade Maynard
Uriel Herrera
Cody Schaeperkoetter
Sarah Schaeperkoetter
Showtimes are June 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Broadway Theater, downtown Rock Springs. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on June 11. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.
Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=139770.