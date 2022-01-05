Hospital medical staff has new officers Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — The medical staff of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year.During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected general surgeon Dr. Brianne Crofts, M.D., as president. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jacques Denker, D.O, will now serve as immediate past president.Hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, M.D., will continue as vice president. Pediatrician Dr. Lucy Ryan, M.D., will serve as secretary/treasurer.The MHSC Medicine Department retained both nephrologist Dr. Rahul Pawar, M.D., as chairman, and internal medicine Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O., as vice chairman.The MHSC Surgery Department retained anesthesiologist Dr. Neal Asper, D.O., as chairman. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tony Pedri, M.D., was elected vice chairman.Dr. Melinda Poyer, D.O., is employed as the hospital’s chief medical officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Surgeon Medicine Hospital Brianne Crofts Rahul Pawar M.d. Tony Pedri Lucy Ryan Jacques Denker Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.