Ashlee Richards, left, received a R.E.A.C.H. award for her excellent customer service at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association luncheon. She was nominated by Julia Ruble, general manager of My Place, a hotel in Rock Springs.
and Julia Ruble of My Place, a hotel in Rock Springs. Richards received a R.E.A.C.H. award for her excellent customer service.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
A R.E.A.C.H. award was presented to Richard Sample for his hard work and dedication in the tourism industry recently. From left to right are Kim Strid, Sample and Eva Dallmann from the Hampton Inn in Green River.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
Ashlee Richards, left, received a R.E.A.C.H. award for her excellent customer service at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association luncheon. She was nominated by Julia Ruble, general manager of My Place, a hotel in Rock Springs.
and Julia Ruble of My Place, a hotel in Rock Springs. Richards received a R.E.A.C.H. award for her excellent customer service.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
A R.E.A.C.H. award was presented to Richard Sample for his hard work and dedication in the tourism industry recently. From left to right are Kim Strid, Sample and Eva Dallmann from the Hampton Inn in Green River.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality) Awards were presented to two employees for their excellence in customer service in the tourism industry. While honoring the “backbone” of the tourism industry, the event also honored Sweetwater County pride.
The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recognized Ashlee Richards and Richard Sample for their efforts.
Richards, night auditor at My Place Hotel, was nominated by Julia Ruble, general manager for My Place, for her diligence, precision, leadership, thoughtfulness, professionalism and enthusiasm on the job.
Sample, a host at Green River’s Hampton Inn, was nominated by Kim Strid and Eva Dallmann. He was recognized for his friendliness, timeliness and willingness to go above and beyond in his job duties.
Richards and Sample were recognized at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association Luncheon by Allison Volcic, Industry Relations Manager for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.