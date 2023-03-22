SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality) Awards were presented to two employees for their excellence in customer service in the tourism industry. While honoring the “backbone” of the tourism industry, the event also honored Sweetwater County pride.

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recognized Ashlee Richards and Richard Sample for their efforts.

