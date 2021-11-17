The resolution to approve a revision to the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s flat rent schedule for units in its HUD Assisted Public Housing Program was approved at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
ROCK SPRINGS – The resolution to approve a revision to the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s flat rent schedule for units in its Housing and Urban Development Assisted Public Housing Program was approved at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The Rock Springs Housing Authority is required to have an annual review of the flat rents and to adjust them when deemed necessary. The flat rents have to be at or above 80% of the fair market rent that is set by HUD.
According to the agenda, “The new flat rent amounts will apply to all new program admissions effective Dec. 1, 2021. For current program participants that pay the flat rental amount, the new flat rental amount will be offered, as well as the income based rental amount, at their next annual reexamination.”
The agenda also states, “The Rock Springs Housing Authority has promulgated changes to conform to the Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations.
“The new policy will be available for inspection by the public at the Rock Springs Housing Authority, 233 C St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
The flat rents for the one, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units will all decrease.
The one-bedroom units will go from $565 to $563 and the two-bedroom units will go from $577 to $561.
The three-bedroom units will be adjusted from $853 to $823; four-bedroom units will be adjusted from $1,036 to $996; five-bedroom units will be adjusted from $1,191 to $1,144.
The documents in the agenda also presents the utility allowances for each unit.
The two-bedroom allowance is $81, the three-bedroom allowance is $88, the four-bedroom allowance is $102 and the five-bedroom allowance is $118.
There is no utility allowance for the one-bedroom units.