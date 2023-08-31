ROCK SPRINGS – Parents in Sweetwater County continue to wonder how books with questionable content are accessible in school libraries.
Rock Springs resident Tom Zuehlsdorff said that books with adult content should not be in school libraries. He also noted that if public libraries have controversial books such as “The Haters,” “19 Minutes” and “Living Dead Girl,” they ought to be in the adult section.
“Nothing about these books is educational,” said Zuehlsdorff. “How did they end up in school libraries in the first place?”
Tate Mullen, government relations director for the Wyoming Education Association explained how books are distributed to schools.
According to Mullen, districts adopt their own policies in terms of library book selection.
“Our understanding is that most libraries, if not all of them, utilize age-appropriate best practice standards. Librarians in our schools are professionals who spend substantial amounts of time selecting materials that further our students education but are also reflective of student populations,” said Mullen. “Here in Cheyenne, the district's policy ensures that controversial topics that are of educational value will not be banned and that our school libraries should reflect the diversity of the world and our student population.”
He added, “As for who has the final say, this may vary from district to district, but I am sure that those approval requests go through administration in some form or another.”
To build on Mullen’s response, Wyoming Library Association (WLA) President Conrrado Saldivar pointed out that school librarians use professional journals such as School Library Journal, The Horn Book and Booklist to initially find books that their students may be interested in.
According to Saldivar, reviewers, most of whom receive no compensation, read upcoming books and then write a short blurb about the book. He continued to mention that reviewers do have to apply, and they usually need to show that they are well-versed in the type of books they'll be reviewing. The blurbs will include an audience range, such as K-3, 4-6, 7-12, or Older Teens.
“Some may even receive a note like ‘Written for adults but will appeal to older teens,’” he revealed. “Librarians also look at the age of the protagonist in the book to see where it would be best shelved, as kids prefer reading "up" in age and are less likely to read a book if a protagonist is younger than they are.”
Saldivar went on to explain that publishers cannot and will not provide an Advanced Reader Copy for every single librarian to preview before making the decision to purchase a book, so our librarians rely on their colleagues to review them first, and then submit those reviews into the professional journals.
“Librarians also use book award lists to select books for their collections. For example, WLA jointly sponsors three separate book awards with the Wyoming State Literacy Association,” he said. “A book could be added later to a school library because it was nominated for one of our awards, even though the librarian opted to not initially add it to a collection. In this case, anticipated interest would be an additional factor, as we encourage students to vote for their top three books in each of the award categories.
The reviews, in addition to knowing what their students want to read, guide the librarians in placing a book order, he shared.
“Librarians also use the locally approved library media policy to ensure that library books meet the criteria for purchase,” he said. “Making the final purchase varies, as some are completed by the certified librarian and some need to be approved by the school principal. Generally, a library media specialist/paraprofessional may need someone else to actually place the order.”
Saldivar noted that it's impossible for a librarian to read every book they order before it goes on the shelf, particularly as districts hirer fewer certified librarians and split paraprofessionals across more schools and areas.
“Knowing that, it could be that a book shouldn't be in the library and should also follow the process for being discarded or returned to the vendor,” he said, mentioning that circulation also helps staff decide if something should be discarded from the library or if a replacement should be ordered.
Zuehlsdorff expressed his concerns regarding “The Haters,” published in 2016. He noted that not only does the book depicts male genitalia in detail, but he believes one of the characters is experiencing abnormal thoughts.
“The Haters” is described as a young adult novel about music, love, friendship and freedom as three young musicians follow a quest to escape the law long enough to play a memorable show.
Saldivar said, “A book like ‘The Haters’ by Jesse Andrews may have been about to be discarded because it's now older and did not receive as many good reviews after it was published but may see more interest now that students are being told they shouldn't read it.”
During the last week of August, three copies of “The Haters” have been checked out from the Rock Springs Library.
Saldivar describes Alexandria as a card catalog and is designed so that students have an easier time finding the books they want. It’s part of an integrated library system, one that many schools use, he added.
While he admitted that he hadn’t looked at the Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s catalog yet, he’s sure that Alexandria will show which schools in SCSD1 will have a certain book.
“It may include the ability to request a book from another school via interlibrary loan. However, a K-3 student trying to request a book from a high school would probably be blocked when the librarian sees the request, as it would be outside of their reading level and they may not be ready to understand some of the content in those books,” he explained.
According to Lindsey Travis, Sweetwater County Library System director, there is not an overwhelming consensus on what is considered “explicit.”
“Not everyone agrees as to what is appropriate for what age group. Because of this, books are shelved based on their intended audience, the age of the protagonist, and the voice in which the book is written,” said Travis, noting that it would be a disservice to library users to shelve books in a section that does not correlate to their intended audience. “It is a parent's responsibility to decide if their child should have access to a book or not, no matter what section a book is shelved in.”
She added, “Public libraries, as a whole, are dedicated to access to information. Because of this, the library has an obligation to make sure items are available that meet the needs of all community members. We always encourage parents to visit the libraries with their children to help guide them as they check out materials.”
