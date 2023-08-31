RS books

During the last week of August, three copies of “The Haters” have been checked out from the Rock Springs Library. According to Lindsey Travis, Sweetwater County Library Systems director, it is a parent's responsibility to decide if their child should have access to a book or not, no matter what section a book is shelved in.

ROCK SPRINGS – Parents in Sweetwater County continue to wonder how books with questionable content are accessible in school libraries.

Rock Springs resident Tom Zuehlsdorff said that books with adult content should not be in school libraries. He also noted that if public libraries have controversial books such as “The Haters,” “19 Minutes” and “Living Dead Girl,” they ought to be in the adult section.

