Well, the Flaming Gorge Classic wrapped up last week and this native New Yorker had a fun time covering it. It was great to FINALLY see the best kids from the state of Wyoming duke it out on the court. I wanted to share some of my favorite thoughts that went through my head that I actually wrote down from the tournament because it was an exciting weekend. Enjoy!
1. “Je’Von Newman and Joey Stauffer are ones for the future”
“The kids are the future” is something I like to say and that can’t be any truer when looking at sophomore duo Je’Von Newman and Joey Stauffer. I was really impressed with Je’Von’s fearless approach in the opening game of the Flaming Gorge Classic. If I remember correctly, he had 7 points in the first quarter of that opening game and one was a put back off a rebound he gathered over players MUCH bigger than him. With Joey, I like his energy and his activeness. He doesn’t get as much playing time as his sophomore teammate but when he’s out there he will let you know. I was also impressed with these two when I went to go see them in preseason, at open gym and tryouts. I think it will also be beneficial if they both get into some junior varsity and/or sophomore games. It could be their own little Rock Springs G-League. We could be looking at the 2024 backcourt for the Tigers when they are both seniors, so their development is key. Got to love those two cubs. (See what I did there?)
2. “Get rid of the dunk contest for a skills challenge…please”
I kept hearing how much I should be looking forward to the dunk contest because kids can windmill and put it between their legs, then I got to Green River’s gym that Friday night. I wasn’t too impressed to be brutally honest. Missed dunks are NOT something to marvel at unless you are Ja Morant. It is what it is. I think a 3-point shootout followed by a skills challenge would be a much entertaining event to watch. Maybe add a HORSE competition into it.
3. “Brenli Jenkins is THE ONE”
What a talent Brenli Jenkins is. I kept hearing about her from people like “oh best player in the state blah blah” and I sure as heck was not disappointed. I was actually “shockingly amazed”. The girl is quick, tough, has a nice step back and an array of dribble moves that can be devastating to an opponent trying to check her. In their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic, I saw her just dribble the ball after the Lady Tigers won the tip and even that was sort of impressive. She just dribbles the ball different. She even throws a beautiful chest pass when she sees a teammate down court rim running for a layup. She is truly a special talent, and I didn’t need her to score 40 points to know it. The last female basketball player I saw live that impressed me where I became a fan was Elena Delle Donne back in 2013 when she played at the University of Delaware. (I even have a picture with Elena on my Instagram) Elena was just SO MUCH better than her competition and I believed back then that no one was near Elena’s level. Almost nine years later and I found another female basketball player that I am a fan of. If she works hard, finds the right college team and stays healthy, she could also find herself on that professional stage as well.
4. “Kamrynn James and Ashley Anderson are X-Factors”
Brenli Jenkins is THE ONE, as I’ve so famously said, but she can’t be THE ONLY ONE. The Lady Tigers can go far this season, but it will take a group effort. I feel that Kamrynn James and Ashley Anderson can be the catalyst to a lot of wins this season. Kamrynn even scored 21 points against Kelly Walsh this season, on the road. Fast forward to the Flaming Gorge Classic, Kamrynn had a jaw dropping crossover in the open court against a defender that led to a bucket. As for Ashley, she has a confident jump shot and isn’t afraid to let it fly. I feel like every time she shoots, the ball will go in. Brenli will get hers, but wins will tally up if and WHEN Kamrynn and Ashley do what I KNOW they can do.
5. “Lyman High School Lady Eagles are out for blood this season”
I Know McKinley Bradshaw will appreciate this. Lyman was fun to watch last weekend and I truly believe they should be a 4A team. They smashed 4A Cheyenne South, 70-35 and then played a game against 4A Natrona County that very well could have been the game of the tournament. I might have to go watch them for FREE this season. Very entertaining and good structed basketball. They will run ravenous throughout 3A this season. You can book it because this team is lethal.
6. “Deegan Williams is the best player in the state… and it’s not even close”
Speaking of lethal… another Wyoming basketball player I was skeptical of when an unnamed coach told me that he thought that even as a junior, HE was the best player in the state last year. If Brenli Jenkins is THE ONE, then this Deegan Williams from Gillette is the lefty “AGENT ZERO”. I don’t even like left-handed basketball players, but I am a huge fan of this kid. The highlight tape was impressive but watching him warmup, the kid didn’t miss a shot. SWISH. Then the game started and that 6’2 point guard went at my Tigers. Didn’t shoot the ball that well during the game but you can tell the kid has A WHOLE LOT OF GAME, as I told him after the final whistle. Coached by his father, Deegan is very humble, but his game isn’t. He loves the pick and roll and loves to use his dribble moves to get in the lane. University of Wyoming and Montana State are looking at him but no disrespect to those programs, Deegan can play at a much higher level with the right system. I actually think he’d be a perfect fit for my South Dakota State Jackrabbits. It will be interesting to see where he signs to at the end of the year.
7. “Brock Bider isn’t afraid of the moment”
“The Quarterback can hoop” as I tweeted during the Flaming Gorge Classic. I didn’t know what to expect from No. 11 but he surely put to rest ANY doubts I had of him as a basketball player. Brock is an interesting prospect but a good one. His jumper ALWAYS looks like it is going in and that is why he took it upon himself to step up during the Flaming Gorge Classic. On night one, he airballed a three pointer that I believe would have tied the game for the Tigers. On night two, he sunk a corner three with 6 seconds left to graciously grant the Tigers their first win of the season. That is the definition of having a “next play mindset”. If Brock embraces the challenge of being the go-to guy and guarding the opposing team’s best player, he could have a big year in his sendoff season. The Tigers lack depth but have a lot of talent in the starting lineup that could blossom at the right time. Will Brock be the leader of those talented individuals? Coach Rosette told me that Brock “needs to be” that special guy for this team so I guess we will find out in the New Year.
8. “Farson-Eden was a victim of circumstance”
This one sort of makes me mad. Farson-Eden is a town that I LOVE visiting when I get the chance, so to see them put up against teams in 4A was not fun for me. Both genders have players that I do like (Aden Scheer and Cree Jones to name a few) but I didn’t think they faced the right opponents. I was even more sad to hear that both genders lost to non-varsity opponents. I believe in this small school, but I wish they garnered more respect from whoever made their Flaming Gorge Classic schedule. Shoutout to their coaches though, they weren’t bothered by the scheduling, and they welcomed the challenge to toughen up their kids.
9. “At the moment, Green River has Sweetwater County bragging rights”
Green River, I have my eye on you. Your program lost ONE game during the Flaming Gorge Classic (5-1). Congratulations but I don’t know if I’m a believer yet. Coach Ivie and Coach Carroll should be proud going into the New Year but what will happen when Green River plays Rock Springs this year in two “Sweetwater Showdown” battles? Will Dylan Taylor’s star shine bright for his program? Will Brenli Jenkins hit a game winning three and “shush” the arena that boo’d her during the Famous Gorge Classic three-point shootout? So many storylines with these two small towns. I will make sure to have my popcorn and just enjoy the show.
10. “Oh, there is an actual rivalry in Sweetwater County?!”
Allow me to continue from my last takeaway a little bit. I know there is a lot of respect between the four coaches in this county, but I don’t think they’ve realized that the Sweetwater Showdown has already begun. The first shot was actually fired by head coach Bill Rosette’s niece and Ramiro Candelaria’s standout player Brenli Jenkins. If it wasn’t clear before, Ms. Jenkins actually had to go up against Laurie Ivie’s star player Dylan Taylor during the Flaming Gorge Classic three-point shootout. And for some strange reason, the Lady Tiger was boo’d by fans in attendance. I’m still new here so I’m clearly missing something. Does Green River have a problem with G.O.A.T.S? Nonetheless, this obviously lit a fire under her, and she put up 16 points to Dylan’s 10. I’m sure Dylan isn’t sweating it though; his team went undefeated in that tournament, but something is brewing under the surface. Both programs play each other in February, on the 3rd and the 24th and there is no telling what could happen. The Green River program showed they are resilient by only losing one game during the Flaming Gorge Classic. Rock Springs, on the other hand, has shown they have star power that can change the course of a game. I’ve marked my calendar. Sweetwater, I hope you have marked yours.