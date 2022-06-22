ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs native Wally Johnson is looking to put his knowledge and background to good use as he runs for Rock Springs mayor in this year’s election.
Johnson worked in the mining industry for over 30 years. He’s worked in places such as Wyoming, Peru, Texas, Canada and the Soviet Union.
“I’ve got an international background in mining. After it was time to come back home to Wyoming, I came back here,” Johnson said. “I had the opportunity to come back and I did.”
Johnson also has experience in serving as an elected official, spending 14 years as a Sweetwater County commissioner. Around 10 of those years he spent serving as chairman.
“Historically, I think that the county had rules and regulations that were hindering quality development within the county. That was one of the primary reasons why I decided to run,” Johnson said. “During that period of time, we accomplished many things. We eliminated over 30 full-time positions in the county without laying off anyone.
“We had early retirement programs with a benefit if you would take that early out option. That is saving the county millions of dollars in expenses today.”
During his time on the commission, Johnson said that they were also able to get the detention center built.
“We remodeled the existing courthouse and we built the justice center over there. We bought and remodeled 333 Broadway which is a county building,” Johnson said. “We built medical office buildings by using the sixth cent money.”
Johnson said that they also did two projects with the hospital to make renovations within the facility.
“We were able to reorganize and streamline the organization in the county so that we had wonderful employees that were motivated and, in my opinion, more efficient than they had been in the past,” Johnson said. “I use the word ‘we’ because it wasn’t just ‘I.’ There’s no ‘I’ in team. I believe that I didn’t do it. We did it.”
The feeling he had that similar things need to be done in the city of Rock Springs led Johnson to make the decision to run for mayor.
“I think that we’re looking at some extremely difficult times coming down the pike at us, from an economic standpoint.”
Johnson said that either revenue needs to be increased or costs need to be decreased.
“In the case of a county or city, the first thing you would look at is increasing revenues; which would be to increase taxes. I don’t believe in that. I don’t support that. One of the things we tried to do, and did successfully for most of the years I served on the county commission, is we balanced the budget based on revenues,” Johnson said. “I would look to do a similar thing with the city. Where I would look first to is reducing costs.
“I think things are bad now from an economic standpoint. In my opinion, I think it’s going to get much worse. We’re on the verge of a recession, we’re paying nearly $5 a gallon for gas and I don’t see anything being done in the city that’s looking forward to do that. I feel strongly about that.”
He said that he strongly believes in working alongside the city council to get things accomplished.
“I think it’s got to be a team effort.”
“I believe that without change, there can be no progress. I hope to bring change to Rock Springs."
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.