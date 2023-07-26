...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln
and west central Sweetwater Counties through 430 PM MDT...
At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles north of Lyman, which is also 15 miles west of Granger, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Granger.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 73.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Konner Hafner (middle) has returned to Rock Springs after several years of studying music. He is the new band director at Rock Springs High School.
Band students from Rock Springs High School are participating in band camp to prepare for marching season. According to Konner Hafner, RSHS band director, they will be learning how to play songs from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies for their half-time shows.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rock Springs High School band students gather for band camp at the school's football stadium on Wednesday, July 26.
ROCK SPRINGS – For centuries, marching bands have provided triumphant vibes through brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. Marching bands continue to be a big part of American culture.
Some teachers start their careers in different cities and return to their birthplace during the holidays.
Konner Hafner, who was born and raised in Rock Springs, however, seized the opportunity to begin his teaching career in his hometown as soon as he heard there was an opening. He will be the new band director at Rock Springs High School.
“I’m really lucky and it’s good timing,” said Hafner. “Not many people have the opportunity to go back home and teach.
“I’m living every band kid’s dream.”
He added, “We have a lot of new teachers here. I’m interested and excited to see how that works out.”
Hafner pointed out that the world is changing.
“The way we teach will be new and I believe there will be a lot of exciting things in store.”
Hafner is a 2014 RSHS graduate. He graduated from University of Wyoming with a bachelors in music in 2021 and received his master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst by 2023.
He revealed that the band will learn how to play the music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” for their half-time shows. Hans Zimmer was the composer and Walt Disney Records released the album in 2006. It even contains music that was never featured in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.
Hafner is looking forward to providing a place students can feel free and be themselves.
“Band can be a fun place to be,” he expressed. “It’s a place where you don’t have to worry about homework and tests. It’s a place to make music!”
Noticing how most of the freshmen were reluctant to move in unison with the others during practice, he reminded them to “have confidence in every step!”
“If you make a mistake, that’s OK. You can do it over,” he said, noting that repetitive routines are important to build muscle memory.
