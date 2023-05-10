Burton Miller, a Rock Springs resident who served during the Vietnam War, visits with Sylvia "Sam" Esquibel at the Sweetwater County Veterans Service office on Thursday, May 4. Miller said, "Sam's helping me a lot. I finally got a 10%." A 10% means that "the door is open" to a veteran seeking benefits.
ROCK SPRINGS – Many veterans probably don’t know that they are eligible for state and federal benefits.
Sylvia “Sam” Esquibel, veteran service officer at Sweetwater County Veteran Services Office, helps veterans with the necessary paperwork they need to prove that military service caused their current condition.
For healthcare, a veteran is qualified if they were “boots on the ground.”
Esquibel pointed out that a veteran can win a claim if a certain condition is a result from a job in the military.
If a veteran waits 20 or 30 years to file a claim, he or she needs documentation that they’re getting treatment for their condition.
“It has to be related to their time in service,” said Esquibel. “I give them a list on how to win a claim. We’re looking for a diagnosis.”
She explained that Veteran Affairs will send him or her out for an exam to evaluate the severity of their condition.
“Gulf War vets should file right-a-way for their conditions,” she said, noting that some still may not have started the process. “They need to come see me.”
Gulf War and post 9/11 veterans who have served after Sept. 11, 2001 in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Uzbekistan, Yemen and the airspace above any of those locations should see Esquibel.
If veterans served in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Arab Emirates and the airspace above those locations after Aug. 2, 1990, they should see Esquibel as well.
Toxic screenings are conducted on all veterans too. If a veteran wins a compensation claim, they are eligible for free VA healthcare for conditions such as brain cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, glioblastoma, head cancer, kidney cancer, lymphatic cancer, melanoma, neck cancer, pancreatic cancer, asthma (diagnosed after service), chronic sinusitis, emphysema and many more.
Esquibel noted that new presumed conditions have been included in 2022.
For 11 years, she has been assisting former prisoners of war, Vietnam veterans and atomic veterans who struggle with various ailments.
“Our office has been in place since 2008,” she revealed. “My biggest complaint is ‘I never knew this office existed.’”
Esquibel said that when a veteran files a claim, his or her overall health can be rated to determine eligibility. For instance, a 0% means that person was considered “not bad enough.” However, a 10% “opens the door” for them.
Her job in the military as a flight-line mechanic caused hearing loss.
Esquibel mentioned that navigating the web can be overwhelming.
“We help you navigate that web. It can be complicated. We train all the time.”
According to Esquibel, anyone who wins a claim can qualify for a property tax credit. There are many perks to winning a claim.
“I like it a lot when the vet wins a claim. It’s one less struggle for them and they’re validated.”
She said that one advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic was learning how to file a claim remotely.
“Call me, though,” she said. “Let’s talk and ask questions. What I can do is buy those vets time and educate them on how to win their claim.”
This is a free service. The office accepts walk-ins and appointments.
“I say ‘Thank you for your service’ every single day,” she shared. “They’re my friends.”
For a complete list of conditions and key elements when filing a claim for any condition, visit the representatives at the Sweetwater County Veteran Services offices, 333 Broadway St. (Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building), in Suite 231.