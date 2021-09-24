When I visited my grandmother in Washington state, my name was “Britta.”
As my mother prepared dinner, my grandmother kept turning the stove off.
My three-year-old daughter went on a self-guided scavenger hunt in grandmother’s house.
She enjoyed it because it made her a few dollars richer. To our surprise, my grandmother hid cash in random areas around her house. It wasn’t meant to be a game; she did this daily before we arrived.
My daughter didn’t understand why her great-grandmother was behaving strangely.
How do you tell a toddler she has Alzheimer’s?
Living in another state, my mother and I had no idea how serious her condition was. We had to spend a week to find out the severity.
The stubborn, 97-year-old woman of Irish blood lived in a very well-maintained mobile home court for seniors. She played bridge often with friends and neighbors in the clubhouse and participated in a few craft-themed events.
She was a “social-lite” of the neighborhood.
Suddenly, she couldn’t stand being around people. Petty matters rubbed her the wrong way. She couldn’t remember if she had breakfast.
“Britta! Did you get the morning paper?”
“Yes, grandma, it’s on the kitchen table.”
Three minutes later…
“Britta! Did you get the morning paper?”
My young daughter laughed.
To an outsider, it may have looked comedic.
Eventually, my mother retired from the hospital to care for her in Reliance.
Unfortunately, after a year, the tremendous stress wore my mother out. We took her to a nursing home in Pinedale.
Two weeks later, she died.
On some days, I wish she had been closer when she passed. She didn’t know a soul in Pinedale.
It’s a lonely affliction.
I have heard that Alzheimer’s is something that happens naturally to “old people.” Actually, it’s a devastating disease.
And guess what? It doesn’t just target “old people.” Early-onset of this heart-breaking condition can be seen in people under the age of 65.
It can be especially frustrating for caregivers dealing with family members who struggle with poor memory function and thinking skills.
Now, my mother is 82. She was tested for dementia two years ago. She passed but she still doesn’t process new information as well as she used to. I listened to her repeating stories of the past as we took our trips to Ogden.
I think it’s time for another test.
Recently, arrangements have been made for a registered nurse from Cowboy Cares to help her around the house.
She’s had several falls lately.
Since I work full-time and live twenty minutes from her, it’s difficult to give her immediate aid.
Caring for an elderly parent can be challenging.
If you see me and I look through you at the grocery store, please don’t take offense.
I haven’t forgotten you.
I’m just a wee bit tired. I have a lot on my mind.
I’m sure my mother felt this way as she took care of my grandmother.
Potential prevention and treatment for Alzheimer’s is taking place right now but it’s imperative to speed this process up.
Fighting for a cure for Alzheimer’s should be top priority. I really hope government officials are on board and will dedicate adequate resources to research.
Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Bunning Park on Saturday. Since Alzheimer’s effect many families, I have no doubt it will be a great turn-out.
Britta will be there.