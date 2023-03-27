GREEN RIVER — On Thursday, March 23, Green River High School announced that Blaine Christensen, a GRHS graduate from the Class of 2013, will take over as the head coach of the football program.
“It’s a pretty surreal feeling. It’s always been a dream of mine to become a head coach. I watched my dad (Jamie Christensen) do it at such a young age and being able to play for such a great coach when I was at Green River and then getting to learn under Mark (Lenhardt), I just saw how things are supposed to be done,” Christensen said.
Over the last three seasons, Christensen has been an assistant coach at Rock Springs High School under former head coach Mark Lendhardt. He served as the defensive backs coach, wide receivers’ coach and special teams coordinator. He helped guide the RSHS Tigers to the 2021 Wyoming State Class 4A Chempionship.
“I’m going to take the same mentality we had over here in Rock Springs the last three years,” Christensen said of his vision for the Wolves program.
“We are going to be disciplined. We’re going to be a team that other teams know we’re not going to give up and we’re going to fight until the very end. We’re going to score a lot of points, I hope. I come in with an offensive background after working with Coach Lenhardt. We’re going to be in shape. We’re going to get these guys in the weight room and the weight room is going to be a priority for us. We just want to be a team that other teams know that it’s not going to be easy when they walk into Wolves Stadium or when they’re playing the Wolves.”
During his playing days at Green River High School, Christensen was a two-time West 3A All-Conference football player and also earned a 3A All-State selection. He was selected to the Casper Star Tribune Super 25 team and was selected to compete in the 2013 Shrine Bowl. He was also an exceptional track athlete.
He went on to compete at Black Hills State University in South Dakota in both football and track.
“We are extremely excited to have Blaine Christensen on board as our new Green River High School Head Football Coach,” stated Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 athletic director. “Blaine is a former Green River Wolf and he brings high energy and a strong desire to help student-athletes achieve success on and off the football field.”
Christensen wants his program to build character that creates better people in the community.
“First and foremost, I want the kids involved in this program, I want them to become better husbands, fathers and employees. I just want them to become better people because of the program,” he said.
“Then again, I got into coaching because I want to serve young adults, but I’m also a competitor. I want to win some football games over there. I want to bring that tradition back to Green River and I think it can be done. There’s talent over there. I’m going to surround myself with a good staff. We’re going to get going on that soon.
“We’re going to try to win some football games over there and give a product on the field that the community can be proud of.”