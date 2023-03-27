Blaine

On Thursday, March 23, Green River High School announced that Blaine Christensen, a GRHS graduate from the Class of 2013, will take over as the head coach of the football program.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling. It’s always been a dream of mine to become a head coach. I watched my dad (Jamie Christensen) do it at such a young age and being able to play for such a great coach when I was at Green River and then getting to learn under Mark (Lenhardt), I just saw how things are supposed to be done,” Christensen said.

