SWEETWATER COUNTY – Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate running for U.S. Congress in the state of Wyoming, hosted a town hall at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 18.
Hageman has been traveling around the state, meeting with Wyoming residents and discussing various issues.
“It’s a beautiful state and it’s been a beautiful year to be put there. I’m learning a lot and I am finding that a lot of people are very very excited; not just about this race but about everything that’s going on in this country,” Hageman said.
During the town hall, Hageman outlined the two priorities she plans to focus on if she were to be elected.
“The No. 1 thing that I want to do is introduce a bill that the federal government has to use domestically produced energy. The Department of Defense uses 75% of the energy that is used by the federal government,” Hageman said. “Why aren’t they using domestically produced energy?
“I am going to be an advocate for our fossil fuels. I don’t believe in government-induced or enforced poverty. I think it’s wrong.”
Additionally, Hageman said that she wants to codify the executive orders that former President Donald Trump issued.
“In Oct. 2019, President Trump issued two executive orders. What those executive orders were about was requiring our agencies to disclose all of the informal rulemaking, guidance documents, frequently answered questions and fact sheets that they issue, that they say, ‘These don’t have the force and effect of law,’ but they actually have the force and effect of law.”
Hageman is a water and natural resource attorney and has been practicing for 33 years.
“I do water, natural resource and constitutional work. I’ve handled a lot of different lawsuits on behalf of the state of Wyoming and communities,” Hageman said. “I tend to work for oil and gas companies and farmers and ranchers. I work on the resource side of things.”
Hageman now works for a public interest law firm out of Washington, D.C. She said that she lives in Cheyenne with her husband and travels back to D.C. when she needs to.
“I do only constitutional work and all of our work is free. That’s what I wanted to do,” Hageman said. “I wanted to work with people who had dealings and problems with the government, primarily federal government agencies, and I challenge unlawful administrative power.
“I believe in separation of powers. I really do believe that Congress should be the ones that are legislating, not our Executive Branch and not administrative agencies. I believe that a government that’s closest to you is going to be the most responsive.”
Hageman said that one of the cases she has handled most recently concerned the two-page fact sheet from the USDA that said all of the livestock producers have to use radio frequency identification ear tags and register their ranches with the federal government.
“The USDA doesn’t have the legal authority to do that. It would have cost our cattle industry over $2 billion. The idea that an agency can come in and just say that this is what our cattle producers have to do is just completely contrary to how I see how our government should operate.”
She went on to say that her firm represented two ranchers in Wyoming, two out of South Dakota and a cattleman’s organization.
“I’m really a resource attorney. I’m very proud of working for the people who put food on your table, gas in your car, a roof over your head and pave your highways,” Hageman said.
“I get asked often about accountability and how people know that I will be accountable to the state of Wyoming. What I say is I’ve got around 40 family members here in Wyoming and I will be accountable to all of them,” she said. “I will be accountable to them. By being accountable to them, I will be accountable to you.”