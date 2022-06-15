GREEN RIVER – Every February, Sweetwater County residents who wake up before sunrise usually expect the average temperature to be in the single digits or teens with a wind chill of -10 or even –20.
Former Green River resident Ryan Pasborg didn’t expect anything out of the ordinary on that chilly early morning. It started out as a hectic beginning since he was running late for work.
As he was traveling on Highway 374, he was listening to “We Are the Champions” by Queen when he noticed a huge, bright glow ahead.
“Living out there in Jamestown, I was wondering ‘Who would be burning their trash at 4 o'clock in the morning?’” he shared. “That was the first thing that crossed my mind. Then I said, out loud, ‘You dumbass, nobody is burning their trash at 4 o'clock in the morning!’”
Shortly, he realized that it was a house on fire.
“I prayed that nobody was in that house as I drove to it.”
Pasborg saw two boys, ages 8 and 6 with a 12-year-old girl outside.
“I had an urge to ask them if anyone else was inside,” he explained. “They said they couldn’t find their mother and little brother.”
Four-year-old Weston and his mother Stephanie Wadsworth were still inside.
It was then that he made a split-second decision to search for them inside.
Pasborg said that he didn’t know if the door was locked because he didn’t even use the door knob.
“I just busted through the door like the ‘kool-aid man.’”
After he was able to locate Weston and took him outside, he loaded everyone up in his truck and looked for their mother inside.
“When I came out with their mother, I asked her daughter if they had called 9-1-1,” Pasborg said. “No one had called 9-1-1. I was actually on the phone with 9-1-1 dispatch while I was giving their mother CPR.”
“The weight was lifted off me when she finally sat up and took a breath. It was instant relief when she came back. With two minutes of CPR, you just don’t know.”
He added, “I knew she still had a long road to recover but I knew they were going to be OK.”
If he had been punctual for work that morning, he may have never known about the fire.
“If I would have left when I normally did, I would have definitely missed the fire,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in God and I know he could put you in places where you need to be.
“It wasn't by coincidence that I was there that morning. I was put there for a reason.
“I feel that God knew how I’d act to that situation. For those people, their time wasn’t up yet. They’re meant to stay here.”
Helping others is something Pasborg has learned to do throughout his life.
“I was raised to help people,” he said. “I help old ladies cross the street; I help them with their groceries.
“What I did that day is something that I hope somebody in my position would do for me.”
Even though he was surrounded by danger, he said, he knew he was their only hope.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
According to Pasborg, since the rescue, he hasn’t taken his loved ones for granted.
“I counted my blessings that day and spent that day with my family.”
During the rescue, pieces of Pasborg’s sweater had melted off.
“It was so hot since the house was engulfed in flames,” he said. “Fumes and gases are released when there are different materials like plastic, insulation and household things burning.
“I was very lucky to get out with them. It could have been three that may not have made it out instead of two.”
On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Representative Mark Baker of House District 60, expressed appreciation to Pasborg for his heroic efforts in saving their lives on behalf of the Wyoming legislature during the Green River City Council meeting.
To recognize "his bravery and selflessness,” the legislature agreed to make an informal, joint resolution. It was signed by all the lawmakers in Cheyenne.
"His actions speak volumes of the quality of his character," Baker read. "And he represents the best of what it means to help someone in their time of need."
Baker expressed his gratitude toward Pasborg during his presentation.
"Honestly, Ryan, we appreciate what you do for the community. We appreciate what you do for the state. Thank you for your service and thank you for your previous experience as a firefighter."
Green River Mayor Pete Rust presented the Life-Saving Recognition Certificate to Pasborg for his dedication and courage during an emergency situation.
"At great risk, you came to the aid of others with heroic life-saving actions," said Rust.
In addition to the recognition from the legislature and the city, he received two large gift baskets from the Green River Chamber of Commerce business members.
Even though Pasborg is recognized as "the guy people have seen in the news," he said that the best feeling he has had during these past few months is “hugging the youngest child in the Wadsworth family.”
"I'm still trying to process everything," he said. "All this recognition I'm getting is unbelievable and remarkable. I didn't expect none of that."
"I have absolutely made life-long friends. I went to the rodeo with Stephanie and her family. A lot of friends call me 'family' now. The Wadsworth family has taken my whole family in.
"We do everything together, every chance we get."
Even those who rescue those in need could struggle with trauma, Pasborg pointed out.
"PTSD is a real thing," he noted. "Don't be afraid to reach out for help."
He explained that he has had nightmares since the fire.
"One night, I was sleeping and I thought I smelled smoke," he said. "My heart started racing. I went into action and actually drove around town to make sure no one was hurt."
Pasborg's fiancée Lexi Price and their 9-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old daughter were in attendance, supporting him as he was honored at the council meeting.
"Lexi is my hero," he said. "She's made me the man I am today."
The couple, along with their family members, helped pay for clothing and other necessities to help the Wadsworth family start over.
Cheyenne Air Force Base has invited Pasborg to a hometown heroes celebration which takes place at the end of June.
Before the meeting ended, the council continued to praise Pasborg.
“All the credit goes to Ryan,” said Councilman Gary Killpack. “Two people would definitely not be here today if it wasn’t for his incredible bravery.”
Councilman Robert Berg added, “What he did makes us proud of the community we live in.”
Mayor Rust agreed with the comments.
“Kudos to Ryan for all he did,” Rust expressed. “He risked his life for those people and deserves all the recognition.”
Baker said, “Ryan’s actions were very heroic and it was very important for the Wyoming Legislature to recognize his actions.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that if he hadn’t done what he did, the outcome would’ve been much different. His actions made a difference in their lives.”
On May 17, Pasborg also received a Sheriff’s Commendation plaque for his courageous actions during the Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Since the fire, Pasborg decided to re-enroll as a volunteer firefighter in the town of Superior, where he currently resides.