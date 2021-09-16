...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...288...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
As I walked into the archives room in our building, I quickly realized I was surrounded by the “community’s keepsakes.”
Not only do I have access to what was happening in the world, I have access to milestones.
I wanted to be a part of this team because I want to publish the pride our friends, neighbors and relatives have in our community.
You can tell they have pride by what they do and they deserve to be in our “community’s keepsake.”
I want the Rocket Miner to be something YOU can be proud of.
Undoubtedly, there has been a love/hate relationship between the public and the media on a national level in recent years. But when it comes to our community newspaper, we get excited when we see neighbors receive recognition and we become emotionally conflicted when issues aren’t being resolved.
However, the public is hesitant to trust the media.
In order to establish that trust again, we need to listen. We need to hear what matters to you the most, whether it’s a charity raising money for diapers or a fault in our community.
Agreeably, there are benefits to listening to both sides. We just need to take the time to do it, even with our hectic schedules. Hearing one another is the first and most important step in any positive relationship.
I believe reliable news is crucial to our democracy. Unfortunately, not many people can name an objective news source. There are more skeptics than believers.
Our democracy cannot exist without strong, trustworthy news.
The first step in being the media our community needs us to be is to listen; after all, news has a significant impact on everyone’s lives.
It’s imperative to me to be the voice you can trust in delivering news.
I will listen.
I will welcome any feedback.
I will follow up on comments made on social media.
Do you know why?
I want to know the whole story just as much as anyone else does.
Don’t let negative experiences with the media keep you from sharing your information. We are doing better for our community if we don’t hold back.
Having said that, feel free to reach out to me. I’m ready.