SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The impending winter storm set to hit Sweetwater County today is expected to begin late morning and into the afternoon.

Light snowfall is expected to continue into Tuesday evening with a chance of accumulation.

Eastern Sweetwater County is currently under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rock springs is expected to see 2-3 inches of snowfall through noon on Wednesday, and Green River is expected to see 1-2 inches.

Those expected amounts will vary based on melting, compacting and surface temperatures.

Backcountry roads are expected to become slushy, snow packed and muddy. Heavy, wet snow could possibly cause tree and limb damage, which could lead to power outages.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, travel could be impacted the most during the nighttime hours as temperatures fall.

Northeast winds that could range from 25 to 45 mph, along with the light snow, is likely to cause hazardous travel conditions across Interstate-80 later today.

Drivers are encouraged to plan on slippery road conditions. 

Temperatures during the day are expected to allow the snow to melt on road surfaces.

