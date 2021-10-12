Impending winter storm to create hazardous road conditions and snow accumulation By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The impending winter storm set to hit Sweetwater County today is expected to begin late morning and into the afternoon.Light snowfall is expected to continue into Tuesday evening with a chance of accumulation.Eastern Sweetwater County is currently under a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.Rock springs is expected to see 2-3 inches of snowfall through noon on Wednesday, and Green River is expected to see 1-2 inches.Those expected amounts will vary based on melting, compacting and surface temperatures.Backcountry roads are expected to become slushy, snow packed and muddy. Heavy, wet snow could possibly cause tree and limb damage, which could lead to power outages.According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, travel could be impacted the most during the nighttime hours as temperatures fall.Northeast winds that could range from 25 to 45 mph, along with the light snow, is likely to cause hazardous travel conditions across Interstate-80 later today.Drivers are encouraged to plan on slippery road conditions. Temperatures during the day are expected to allow the snow to melt on road surfaces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Storm Accumulation Meteorology Temperature Winter National Weather Service Eastern Sweetwater County Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Meet Your Neighbor: Local artist Shari Kumer Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.