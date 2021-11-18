ROCK SPRINGS – According to the National Alliance on Mental illness, roughly 20.6 % of United States adults have experienced mental illness in 2019, which calculates to about 51.5 million people. The same year about 5.2 % of adults in the country were said to experience serious mental health illnesses which is about 13.1 million people.
Mental health issues can also be a gateway to more physical illnesses as well.
People with depression actually have a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population.
Those who don’t succumb to natural causes because of their mental health instability could possibly take matters into their own hands.
The overall suicide rate in the country has increased by an alarming 35% since 1999 and suicide is the second leading causes of death among people from ages 10-34.
In Wyoming, the numbers are no better.
In 2019, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Wyoming is the state with the highest suicide rate with 29.3 %. Wyoming also won this dark award in 2015 and 2018.
As for our national heroes, their statistics aren’t any better.
At the end of 2020, military deaths jumped up by 25% according to www.military.com.
In 2018, for the veterans in Wyoming, 18 service members took their own life due to mental health related issues, according to the www.mentalhealth.va.gov.
As the holidays are looming over the state, it seems as if these times are the most difficult for the veterans.
Chris Clark, CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, in Rock Springs, says that it is almost impossible to pinpoint why the holidays seem to hinder our American heroes.
“It’s hard to give a specific reason why because every situation is different,” Clark explained. “It can depend on your family status or who you are sharing the holidays with. Past memories and experiences from deployment obviously factor in as well. It’s honestly a hard time for a lot of people and I think veterans often fall into that category because maybe there is a lot of family conflict.”
Though there is a lot of confusion for veterans and the general population during these times, the proper steps have been taken to decrease the suicide rates in not only the country but Wyoming.
In September, the University of Wyoming was blessed with a five-year grant that will provide their wellness center with $125,000 per year to support mental health first aid training for not only the college but the community of Laramie. The focus is to provide mental health awareness and de-escalation training and establish real connections with mental health organizations and referrals for the relevant services. The University of Wyoming was actually one of 145 beneficiaries of the grant and the only one to receive it in Wyoming.
In 2019, more than 44.8% of adults in the country received treatment for their mental illnesses and a staggering 65.5% were treated for serious mental health illnesses.
The first step in treating your mental health issues is to acknowledge it, realize you are not alone, and you can get help.
For Clark, he wasn’t hesitant when probed on why mental health is not a bigger topic of discussion in our society.
“I think because we don’t understand it as society,” Clark said. “I think to some extend some people don’t want to understand it. They want it to be fixed or go away but I don’t think they want to understand it in a way where they have to get too involved. They don’t want to take personal responsibility for them or a loved one and say, ‘this is an issue, we need to address it.’”
Clark also feels that the grant that all these colleges are receiving is a “great first step” but something should have happened years before. He also wants people to remember that medication only treats symptoms and to think that it is a cure for mental health is almost “a narrow-minded view” of what mental health is.
Since 55 % of the country doesn’t have a single practicing psychiatrist, as reported by National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are still ways for every single citizen to get treatment for their mental health.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours:
1-800-273-8255
For veterans struggling with their mental health this season or at any point please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also call these numbers in Wyoming for local support:
Sheridan Veterans Affair (307-675-3903)
Cheyenne Veterans Center (307-778-7370)
Casper Veterans Center (307-261-5355)