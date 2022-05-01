In Full Bloom: Family’s success blossoms in southwest Wyoming By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com May 1, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jennifer Woodward, Owner of Simply Sunshine nursery in Rock Springs shares her excitement with daughter Sadie. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain The Woodward family was surrounded by supporters of their business Simply Sunshine during the ribbon-cutting on Friday, April 28 in Rock Springs. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – From pansies and trees to strawberries, perennials and more, a Rock Springs family has proven that anything can grow in the Cowboy State.A high wind advisory on Friday, April 29, didn’t keep friends, neighbors and relatives from attending a ribbon-cutting at Simply Sunshine nursery, 363 Turret Drive.“This is amazing,” said Rick Lee, CEO of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. “This is something Rock Springs needs.”Master Gardner Christine Kopp was trying to decide what she should take home.“I just had to clap for them,” Kopp expressed. “This is such a special day for them.“Some people think it’s impossible to grow anything in Wyoming, but with time and practice, it can happen. There are ways to extend your growing season.”Jennifer and Wes Woodward started planting last year on their previous property, a 9000 square feet lot.“We wanted to see if everyone wanted this as much as we did here,” said Jennifer. “It was good therapy during COVID and we just needed goodness in our lives.“We thought this would be the way to reach out to our neighbors and provide goodness to them too.”Expecting only family and friends to support them, they were surprised to have formed new friendships with those who have the same interest.“We have a need to farm,” she explained. “That’s who we are.”She added, “It’s been delightful.”Sometimes it can be exhausting, according to Jennifer but they “keep pushing.”“We have our own little ‘nursery family’ that helps us so it’s nice because it’s more than the Woodward family can handle,” she giggled. “It got bigger than us but it’s been good!”As a family, they wanted the name of the nursery to symbolize positivity.“There’s so much tension in the world so we wanted to create a space for people to find peace and just be happy,” she shared. “And sunshine just makes all of this possible.”Outside, there is “grumpy rock.” Someone can sit and surround themselves with flowers when they’re having a bad day.“It’s a peaceful spot,” she mentioned. “My husband joked saying, ‘that’s where the husbands will sit while their wives shop!’”Their children served lemonade and nachos during the celebration.“It’s a lot of fun to get to this point,” Wes said. “The best thing is visiting with those who come here.“It’s like the ‘old days,’ when people are checking in with their neighbors.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wes Woodward Jennifer Christine Kopp Botany Rick Lee Neighbor Nursery Goodness Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.