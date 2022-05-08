ROCK SPRINGS – Inside Connection, a pregnancy resource center located in Rock Springs, is an organization that has been providing their services to those in need of them since 2014.
Executive director Kim Seymour has been with the pregnancy resource center since 2015.
Seymour, a registered nurse, was the nurse manager until July 2021 when she stepped into the executive director position.
“The mission of Inside Connection is to share the love of Jesus Christ by empowering women, men and children who may be facing pregnancy or abortion-related concerns, by providing them practical, emotional and spiritual support,” Seymour said.
Inside Connection is part of a national and international affiliation of other pregnancy centers. It is affiliated with the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Heartbeat International and Care Net.
Some of the services that Inside Connection provides include free pregnancy testing, free limited OB ultrasounds and abortion pill reversal.
“Right now, we are in need of a medical director. So, we’re not able to provide any of that until we get a medical director,” Seymour said. “Our formal medical director retired, so we are in need of a new one.”
Additionally, Inside Connection provides support for other needs that the moms or the families may have.
“We have boutique where we have diapers, clothing, wipes, formula and just a lot of practical needs. In the past, we have offered parenting education classes,” Seymour said. “We stopped that during the COVID-19 pandemic and realized that it was something the community already has.
“We really wanted to partner with other community organizations. With that, we give a lot of referrals to our clients over to things like WIC and Medicaid. We, of course, always refer our clients to an obgyn.”
Seymour said that they are looking at starting a miscarriage support program, a perinatal diagnosis program and a post abortion support program.
Concerning the boutique that Inside Connection has, Seymour said that they now offer the items that are in the boutique to their pregnancy clients.
“They can choose from clothing, blankets, diapers and things like that. Last year, we saw a big need where at some points when the food bank wasn’t open because it was on the weekend or something, we were able to have them come in and pick some diapers up.”
Inside Connection has recently moved into a new building at 731 C Street, Building B, in Rock Springs and Seymour said that it has been great having additional space for the boutique.
“It’s been so nice to be in this new building. It will allow us to enact our vision that we have for new programs, seeing more clients and things like that,” Seymour said. “It is a much better set-up for us and we’re really thankful to be here.”
In 2021, Inside Connection was able to serve 37 pregnancy test clients.
“I believe that 35 of them received ultrasounds. Some of our pregnancy test clients may make more than one visit, depending on whether or not they need follow-up with an ultrasound,” Seymour said.
“We want people to know that we’re here and like our mission statement says, we’re here to offer practical, emotional and spiritual support. We are a legitimate medical clinic with registered nurses who are licensed and trained in limited OB ultrasounds.”
Seymour added, “We believe that no woman should have to face an abortion concern because of finances, emotional state or having no support. We want to come in and offer that for them and walk them through the process,” Seymour said.
Seymour said that those wishing to donate can do so by visiting their website, insideconnection.com, or dropping off a donation at their location.
“Donations don’t have to be monetary. It can also mean donating time to volunteer. We have a volunteer that comes in and helps with our boutique and volunteers that come in that help with our fundraisers."